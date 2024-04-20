KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
Both teams have clashed once before in the IPL 2024 and KKR defeated RCB by seven wickets in that match when they chased down the 187-run target in just 16.5 overs. Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 83 in 59 balls in that match.
RCB are at the bottom of the points table with a single win in the seven matches played so far this season whereas KKR are at second position with four wins in six games. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have a deep batting lineup and an experienced bowling department. The uncapped Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have been very impressive.
RCB's bowling has been very mediocre this season. They conceded the highest total in the IPL history - 287 runs in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And Glenn Maxwell is on a 'mental and physical break' from the game. He also has a hip injury that will lead to his exclusion from the match against KKR on Sunday.
Live Streaming Details Of KKR vs RCB, Match 36 in IPL 2024 -
When will the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 36th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 21 at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
KKR vs RCB Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma