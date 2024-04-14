Cricket

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Salt, Starc Shine As Kolkata Outclass Lucknow For 8-Wicket Win

Salt smashed three sixes and 14 fours in his 47-ball 89 not out, while captain Shreyas Iyer overcame a wobbly start to remain unbeaten on a run-a-ball 38 as KKR chased down the target of 162 with 26 balls to spare

Advertisement

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Salt, Starc Shine As Kolkata Outclass Lucknow For 8-Wicket Win
info_icon

Opening batter Phil Salt's magnificent 89 not out complemented pacer Mitchell Starc's brilliant bowling show as Kolkata Knight Riders began their five-match home stretch with a one-sided eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League in Kolkata on Sunday. (As It Happened |Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The IPL's record buy Starc, who copped criticism for taking just two wickets from four matches and leaking 11 runs per over, grabbed 3/28, while Sunil Narine returned with figures of 1/17 in his miserly spell as LSG scored a below-par 161/7 after KKR opted to bowl.

The duo's bowling show eventually denied 20-30 runs for LSG who suffered their first ever defeat against KKR.

Advertisement

Shamar Joseph with LSG skipper KL Rahul - X/@LucknowIPL
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: No-balls, Wides Haunt Shamar Joseph In His 10-Ball Debut Over

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Salt smashed three sixes and 14 fours in his 47-ball 89 not out, while captain Shreyas Iyer overcame a wobbly start to remain unbeaten on a run-a-ball 38 as KKR chased down the target of 162 with 26 balls to spare.

The duo stitched an unbroken stand of 120 from 76 balls to take KKR to 162 form 2 in 15.4 overs.

The win that coincided with the Bangla Nabo Barsho (Bengali New Year) catapulted KKR to second spot in the IPL table with eight points from five matches.

Advertisement

West Indies' Gabba Test hero against Australia, Shamar Joseph capped a forgettable debut for LSG and he began by leaking 22 runs in an eventful first over in which he bowled two wides and two no-balls.

English top-order batter Jason Roy represented Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. - File
IPL 2024: Jason Roy Pulls Out, Kolkata Knight Riders Replace Him With Phil Salt

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Salt added salt to the injury by spanking the 24-year-old pacer over midwicket, that set the tone for his 26-ball fifty. He then smashed Arshad Khan for successive boundaries to race to his fifty, his second of the season -- both coming at their home turf.

The only bright spot for LSG was Mohsin Khan's first two overs when he exhibited a fine display of left-arm pace bowling and took the key wickets of Sunil Narine (6) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7).

He also nearly dismissed KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer with an incoming delivery that went through the batter's defence before darting away.

Apart from that, it was a one-way traffic with Salt in his devastating best.

At the end of power play, KKR were well on course with Salt's aggressive innings (strike rate of above 189) taking them to 58/2.

Iyer initially looked out of sorts and he had some anxious moments against left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan whose deliveries troubled the KKR skipper.

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma asks the umpire for a wide ball decision during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 4, 2024. - (AP Photo/STR)
Ashutosh Sharma Player Profile: Tiff With Chandrakant Pandit, Then IPL

BY PTI

With no scoreboard pressure, Salt's fluent innings also rubbed on Iyer who overcame an anxious start.

Advertisement

Earlier, playing his 14th successive season for KKR, Narine yet again showed his craft at Eden Gardens when he stifled LSG in the middle overs in his boundary-less show that eventually proved to be decisive.

The Trinidadian came right after the power play just when captain KL Rahul and Badoni were looking to capitalise with 49/2 on the board.

With the wicket gripping, he varied his pace and deceived the batters with his clever variations and the duo chose to see through his overs.

Narine gave away just nine runs in his first two overs, and completed his quota in the 15th over, dismissing Badoni (29) with Angrkrish Raghuvanshi taking a well-judged catch at deep square leg.

Advertisement

Under the searing sun and on a two-paced wicket, LSG struggled to hold on to the momentum after the power-play with Narine and Rana bowling with precision.

Promoted to No. 4 after his 35-ball 55 not out, Ayush Badoni struggled to rotate strike as the KKR bowler duo did well to bring the run-rate down to 7.2 at the halfway mark.

Rahul, who looked at ease against the pacers, also began to choke under pressure but he took on Andre Russell in the 11th over for an upper-cut six over deep backward point.

In the next ball, he attempted a swivel shot but mistimed it straight to Ramandeep Singh at deep midwicket to be out of 39.

Advertisement

Under-fire Starc bore the brunt of Quinton De Kock's fury early on when the South African smoked him for successive fours.

At the other end, Arora was wayward and Rahul took on the inexperienced seamer, hitting him over extra cover.

Against the run of play, Arora drew first blood in the second over, dismissing de Kock for 10 in a rather sloppy display by the South African veteran who took a thickish outside edge to hole out to Narine at short third man.

Hooda's promotion to No. 3 also failed to yield desired result as he ate up a lot of deliveries, leaving Rahul stranded at the other end.

Advertisement

Hooda finally perished for eight in the fifth over thanks to Ramandeep's flying catch at deep backward point as KKR's fielding looked vastly improved.

After being 111/5 in 14.4 overs, LSG recovered in the back end with Nicholas Pooran's counter-attacking innings.

Pooran smashed four sixes and two fours as LSG looked for a total of around 190 on the difficult pitch.

Just when he was closing in on his fifty, Starc (3/28) had the last laugh in the final over.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch