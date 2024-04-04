Cricket

Jonathan Agnew Standing Down As BBC Cricket Correspondent At End Of Summer

Jonathan Agnew joined the BBC in 1991 and quickly succeeded Christopher Martin-Jenkins in the correspondent’s chair, forming popular on-air partnerships with the likes of Brian Johnson, Henry Blofeld, Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan

Jonathan Agnew is standing down as BBC cricket correspondent. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA
Jonathan Agnew has announced he will step down as the BBC’s cricket correspondent at the end of the summer, but will continue to commentate for Test Match Special for four more years. (More Cricket News)

The veteran broadcaster, 63, nodded to his former life as a fast bowler by declaring it was “time for fresh legs” after 33 years in the role.

Agnew joined the BBC in 1991 and quickly succeeded Christopher Martin-Jenkins in the correspondent’s chair, forming popular on-air partnerships with the likes of Brian Johnson, Henry Blofeld, Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan.

He will remain in post as lead commentator until at least 2027, passing over his other broadcast commitments and columnist duties.

“I am really delighted that I shall continue to present Test Match Special for the next four years,” he said.

“It is a unique programme of which I am immensely proud, and means so much to so many people. However, this does seem the right time for me to step back from my role as BBC cricket correspondent.

“This summer, my 34th in the post, will be my last. In a quickly changing cricket landscape it is time for fresh legs to cover the daily duties, leaving me to focus entirely on TMS.”

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “We are so very pleased that Jonathan Agnew will continue to lead our outstanding TMS team.

“His brilliant commentary and presentation of this iconic programme are so central to its enduring success, and we look forward to Aggers continuing to make our cricket coverage special in the coming years.”

