Cricket

Shah Confirms Senior Players To Play In Major ICC Events, Pandya's Captaincy To Be Decided By Selectors

"The way this team is progressing, our target is to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there," Jay Shah said.

X/mufaddal_vohra
BCCI secretary Jay Shah Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Monday asserted that "seniors will be there" in next year's Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final if India qualifies for it, while a decision on whether Hardik Pandya succeeds Rohit Sharma as the next T20 captain will be taken solely by the selectors. (More Cricket News)

Talking to select media here, Shah lauded the contribution of senior players in the side's T20 World Cup triumph at the end of which skipper Rohit, senior batting star Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest format's international assignments.

"Transition has already happened with three greats retiring," Shah said when asked about his thoughts on the team's next phase following the retirement of the seasoned trio.

This means that fitness permitting, senior players are likely to be available for the nine ODI matches that India will play before the Champions Trophy scheduled in February-March in Pakistan.

India's ODI assignments before that include three games each against Sri Lanka (away), New Zealand (home) and England (home).

India's Suryakumar Yadav, left, takes the catch to get South Africa's David Miller out as teammates Virat Kohli, right, and Hardik Pandya celebrate during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
BY PTI

On Hardik Pandya's all-round performance in the World Cup and chances of him taking over captaincy from Rohit in the T20 format, Shah said: "Captaincy will be decided by the selectors and we will announce it after discussing with them.

"You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but we and selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself."

Pandya served as Rohit's deputy in the format.

India broke the shackles of a tormenting 11-year run during which the side failed to win a single ICC title.

After losing two ICC finals over the last 12 months, the trophy drought finally ended here and Shah hoped the winning run will continue.

 "I would want India to win all the titles. We have the biggest bench strength, only three players from this team are going to Zimbabwe. We can field three teams if the need arises," he said.

