IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 18-year title drought last year by defeating Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2025 by 6 runs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Virat Kohli press conference
Virat Kohli Speaks Out on RCB’s Breakthrough IPL Triumph Photo: Special Arrangememt
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli opens up on RCB's maiden title win in the IPL last year

  • Kohli revealed that the team was quietly confident heading into the final against PBKS

  • He also disclosed that he secretly wished Josh Hazlewood to not bowl a no-ball during the last over

Virat Kohli finally ended his 18-year trophy drought in the Indian Premier League last year as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged Punjab Kings away to win their maiden title.

It's a new season, but it'll be a different feeling for Kohli as this time around, he won't enter the season with the curse of not winning the trophy yet, but with the tag of being a part of the defending champions.

Virat, who has been associated with RCB since the inception of the league opens up on the highs of winning the maiden IPL title and gave a sneak peek into what went inside him while witnessing the historic feat

“The whole journey for 18 years flashed before my eyes,” Virat Kohli reflects on RCB’s IPL triumph

“It was a very special night for all of us at RCB. I have been here since day one and so has Ramesh Mane [Team Masseur and Caretaker]. We are probably the oldest members of the RCB group,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during RCB's practice session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

It was RCB's first-ever IPL final since 2016 and despite no prior history of lifting the cup Kohli revealed that the team entered the match with a sense of confidence.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli scored successive fifties in IPL 2025. - | Photo: X / RCB Tweets
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply
Virat Kohli with RCB support staff ahead of IPL 2026 season. - royalchallengers.bengaluru/Instagram
Virat Kohli Urges RCB Teammates To 'Switch On' And Not Waste 'Even A Minute' Ahead Of IPL Title Defence
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP
Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide
Related Content

“When we reached the finals, I felt a sense of calm confidence. But you also understand it's not going to be a cakewalk. It's a Final and there is another team who has played really well to get there. Obviously, they have also beaten a lot of good sides so they are also very confident of what they want to do.”

Kohli added that instead of being bogged down by their unsuccessful history, they used it as additional fuel to charge themselves up for the big day and make it count.

He said that the team believed that in the last few years the competition has intensified in the league and if they have reached the final of merit which intensified the believe in the team go over the line.

“Given the history of the near misses and the almost moments of the past where we reached the finals and we could not win. I think that gave us extra motivation to hold our nerve. Because the league has become so much more competitive, we must have played really good cricket to get to the finals. It's not a fluke; it's not by chance. We have beaten some really good teams, and we are an amazing team. Who have earned the right to be here on this day.”

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli during a practice session in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026 Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Virat Kohli also reflected on the surreal feeling of going past the line after trying hard for such a long time and how all the wait, pain, and agony of 18 years came in front of his eyes as the final moments of the match inched closer.

“All in all, it was an amazing night for all of us. It was quite surreal for me honestly, quite unbelievable when it was all unfolding in the end. So many things flashed in front of your eyes. The whole journey for 18 years. All the ups and downs, all the good moments, bad moments. It's like the accumulation of all of that is unfolding in front of you and that is going to happen in the next ten minutes. It's a very difficult thing to explain. It's a thing to experience. And that experience I will never ever forget.”

He also delved into the final moments of the game and how the mixture of tension and ecstasy surrounded him, when a win was almost looking inevitable for RCB.

“Especially the last over where you know the game is sealed. Hoping that Josh doesn't bowl a no ball which he never does. There was quite confidence but still as I said, you are hoping for the perfect result. So, knowing that the game is beyond them and then to wait for those last three balls was probably the toughest part of the night.”

RCB will face SRH in the opening match of the IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will be the first match at that venue since the tragic stampede that occurred there last year during their victory celebration.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk

  2. IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka To Join Rajasthan Royals As Sam Curran's Replacement - Report

  3. Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Here's Why

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Honour Suresh Raina And Matthew Hayden With Hall Of Fame Induction At Roar Event

  5. IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

  4. Jharkhand Says No to G-RAM-G, Pushes to Keep MGNREGA Intact

  5. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  2. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls