IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

“All in all, it was an amazing night for all of us. It was quite surreal for me honestly, quite unbelievable when it was all unfolding in the end. So many things flashed in front of your eyes. The whole journey for 18 years. All the ups and downs, all the good moments, bad moments. It's like the accumulation of all of that is unfolding in front of you and that is going to happen in the next ten minutes. It's a very difficult thing to explain. It's a thing to experience. And that experience I will never ever forget.”