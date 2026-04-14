IPL 2026: Former New Zealand Pacer Compares Sakib Hussain To Mustafizur Rahman, Praises Praful Hinge As Well

Mitchell McClenaghan praised Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge after SRH’s win over RR, calling them fearless prodigies and highlighting India’s bright bowling future

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Former New Zealand Pacer Compares Sakib Hussain To Mustafizur Rahman
Sakib Hussain celebrates a wicket with Ishan Kishan during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 clash. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell McClenaghan praised Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge for their fearless debut performances

  • The young pacers shared eight wickets to dismantle Rajasthan Royals’ chase

  • McClenaghan said their performances show Indian bowling’s future is “in safe hands"

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s emphatic 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 may have been built on a strong batting display, but it was the emergence of two young Indian pacers that became the biggest talking point after the match.

Batting first, SRH posted a commanding 216/6, with captain Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a brilliant 91 off 44 balls. His aggressive approach, combined with crucial support from Heinrich Klaasen in the middle overs, ensured Hyderabad set a daunting target of 217. While the total looked competitive, few expected the game to be decided so early in the chase.

Rajasthan Royals were blown away in the powerplay as debutant Praful Hinge delivered a dream opening spell, picking up three wickets in his very first over.

The early damage left RR struggling at 9/5, and despite a fighting 69 from Donovan Ferreira, they were eventually bowled out for 159. Sakib Hussain complemented Hinge perfectly, finishing with four wickets of his own, as the duo shared eight wickets to seal a dominant win for SRH.

McClenaghan Hails ‘Fearless Prodigies’

The spotlight, however, firmly shifted to Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, with former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan praising the young duo for their fearless approach and execution under pressure.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, second right, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
SRH Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 21
Praful Hinge celebrates his wicket by dismissing Dhruv Jurel during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 21 – Check Result
Sakib Hussain celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. - AP Photo
Who Is Sakib Hussain? Debutant Who Took Four-Wicket Haul In SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Match
Sakib Hussain celebrates a wicket with Ishan Kishan during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 clash. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain Wreak Havoc With Ball As Sunrisers Clinch 57-Run Victory
Related Content

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, McClenaghan said, “This fearless prodigy Sakib Hussain looks very talented. At the start of the chase, he got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball. That wicket put the brakes on Rajasthan’s top order and their chances of chasing 217.”

He further highlighted Sakib’s variations, adding, “Later, he showed his ability to bowl the slower ball and his ability to nail them took everyone by surprise. His slower delivery gave Mustafizur Rahman vibes and he feels like a right-handed version of Mustafizur.”

McClenaghan was equally impressed with Praful Hinge’s control and game awareness. “You also have to credit another fearless prodigy, Praful Hinge. He changed his line and length really well.

The first ball to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he bowled a sharp bumper that caught him off guard and led to his dismissal. Against Dhruv Jurel, he bowled a fourth-stump line and the inside edge hit the stumps, a peach of a delivery.”

Summing up the impact of both bowlers, he concluded, “He showed excellent control in his first over as a debutant… These two fearless prodigies have shown that the future of Indian bowling is in safe hands.”

On a night where SRH dominated, it was the rise of Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge that stood out, offering a strong glimpse into India’s next generation of fast-bowling talent.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight In Chennai?

  2. CSK Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 22 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  3. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Chennai For Today's Match

  4. IPL Dispatch: Tim David Pays Price For Ball Mischief; Praful Hinge Basks In Power Of Manifestation

  5. SRH Vs RR: Praful Hinge Creates Record, Becomes First Bowler In IPL History To Scalp 3 Wickets In Opening Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

  2. Heatwaves Likely In Several States Including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha In Days To Come

  3. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  4. Workers Protest Outside Factory In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Demand Wage Hike

  5. Three Nigerians Booked For Participating In Trinamool Congress Election Rally In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  2. Pope Vows To ‘Speak Out Loud’ Against War After Unprecedented Trump Attack

  3. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  4. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  5. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships