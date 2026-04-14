IPL 2026: Former New Zealand Pacer Compares Sakib Hussain To Mustafizur Rahman, Praises Praful Hinge As Well

Summary of this article
Mitchell McClenaghan praised Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge for their fearless debut performances
The young pacers shared eight wickets to dismantle Rajasthan Royals’ chase
McClenaghan said their performances show Indian bowling’s future is “in safe hands"
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s emphatic 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 may have been built on a strong batting display, but it was the emergence of two young Indian pacers that became the biggest talking point after the match.
Batting first, SRH posted a commanding 216/6, with captain Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a brilliant 91 off 44 balls. His aggressive approach, combined with crucial support from Heinrich Klaasen in the middle overs, ensured Hyderabad set a daunting target of 217. While the total looked competitive, few expected the game to be decided so early in the chase.
Rajasthan Royals were blown away in the powerplay as debutant Praful Hinge delivered a dream opening spell, picking up three wickets in his very first over.
The early damage left RR struggling at 9/5, and despite a fighting 69 from Donovan Ferreira, they were eventually bowled out for 159. Sakib Hussain complemented Hinge perfectly, finishing with four wickets of his own, as the duo shared eight wickets to seal a dominant win for SRH.
McClenaghan Hails ‘Fearless Prodigies’
The spotlight, however, firmly shifted to Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, with former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan praising the young duo for their fearless approach and execution under pressure.
Speaking on Star Sports after the match, McClenaghan said, “This fearless prodigy Sakib Hussain looks very talented. At the start of the chase, he got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball. That wicket put the brakes on Rajasthan’s top order and their chances of chasing 217.”
He further highlighted Sakib’s variations, adding, “Later, he showed his ability to bowl the slower ball and his ability to nail them took everyone by surprise. His slower delivery gave Mustafizur Rahman vibes and he feels like a right-handed version of Mustafizur.”
McClenaghan was equally impressed with Praful Hinge’s control and game awareness. “You also have to credit another fearless prodigy, Praful Hinge. He changed his line and length really well.
The first ball to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he bowled a sharp bumper that caught him off guard and led to his dismissal. Against Dhruv Jurel, he bowled a fourth-stump line and the inside edge hit the stumps, a peach of a delivery.”
Summing up the impact of both bowlers, he concluded, “He showed excellent control in his first over as a debutant… These two fearless prodigies have shown that the future of Indian bowling is in safe hands.”
On a night where SRH dominated, it was the rise of Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge that stood out, offering a strong glimpse into India’s next generation of fast-bowling talent.