IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin Feels KKR Bowling Has Lost Its 'Novelty And Fear Factor'

"IPL teams also should have an opportunity where if he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct (Rs) 2 crores. Why not? If he (a player) is not able to deliver his four overs, then you should have the right to cut their money, right?" When you came into the IPL auction, the expectation was that you will bowl all four overs, and also bat. If there is no restriction on bowling, then great, but if there is restriction the team should be allowed to cut from the contract money," Ashwin elaborated.