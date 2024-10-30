IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse

With the Indian Premier League retention deadline just about 24 hours away, the franchises will be looking to find their perfect retention puzzles before October 31, 5pm IST. (More Cricket News)
Each of the ten franchises will be permitted to retain a maximum of six players, in which no more than five players should be capped.
However, the choice of utilisation is left to the teams - four retentions or two RTMs, three retentions and three RTMs and so forth.
Breakdown Of Scenarios
1. Teams can retain a maximum of six players, either before the mega-auctions or through the Right-To-Match during the auction.
Retention 1 - 18 crore
Retention 2 - 14 crore
Retention 3 - 11 crore
Retention 4 - 18 crore
Retention 5 - 14 crore
Retention 6 - 4 crore (uncapped)
2. What happens if a team pays a player over or under the retained value?
Assuming capped player 2 ( who falls under the 14 crore bracket) gets paid Rs 17 crore, the franchise will see Rs 17 crore deducted from the purse, which is an extra three crore above the value.
While on the other hand, if a franchise pays a capped player 2, Rs 12 crore, which will be under the actual value of the player, 14 crore will be deducted from their auction purse.
3. Retention Breakdown And Purse Balance
If a team retains five capped and one uncapped player, they will enter the mega auction having spent 79 crore (18+14+11+18+14+4), and with 41 crore as purse balance.
If a team retains four capped and two uncapped, they will enter the mega auction having spent 69 crore (18+14+11+18+4+4) and with 51 crore as purse balance.
If a team retains zero players, they will enter the auction with 120 crore as purse balance and also with six RTMs.