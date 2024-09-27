Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from professional cricket, culminating an illustrious 18-year career in T20 cricket. (More Cricket News)
Then hours after that announcement, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named him their new mentor for the upcoming season. He was the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024.
He will replace Gautam Gambhir, who has taken the job of India national cricket team's head coach. Gambhir rejoined KKR in IPL 2024 as a mentor and helped them win the trophy after a wait of 10 years.
Bravo was playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and suffered a groin injury while fielding in a game earlier this week. He had already announced that CPL 2024 would be his last.
"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows," Bravo wrote in his social media post announcing retirement on Thursday (September 26). "Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 (per cent) at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality.
"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent.
"So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell."
Since his international retirement in 2021, Bravo had been freelancing in T20 leagues and exploring coaching opportunities.
Bravo was a bowling consultant for Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and worked with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Throughout his remarkable career, Bravo accumulated 631 wickets in 582 T20 matches.
His impressive trophy cabinet includes five CPL titles, with three consecutive wins with Trinbago Knight Riders (2017, 2018) and a historic maiden title with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (2021), IPL, Pakistan Super League and Big Bash League titles, two ICC World Cup wins with the West Indies.
Now, he will work with Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain) and try to form a new team after the departure of Abhishek Nayar and Gambhir. He will rejoin with his former Windies teammates Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.