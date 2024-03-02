Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have become the talk of the town. The Ambanis kickstarted the festivities with a performance by Rihanna in Jamnagar. The celebration saw multiple famous personalities from different industries coming together. One of them was cricketer Dwayne Bravo.
Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram to share pictures from the pre-wedding. He was seen chilling with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at the event. Sharing the pictures with these two stars, he wrote, “Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket #SirChampion” Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a black ensemble which he had finished off with a chunky chain. Ranveer Singh was spotted in an all-white ensemble. While Bravo looked dapper in a white shirt and white trousers which he had paired with a striped coat.
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 138K likes. Fans commented on how elegant the personalities looked and how it was a crossover that no one had seen coming. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan Rules.” A second fan said, “Mere dono mohabbat.” A third fan commented, “Bravo with Badshah of Bollywood king Khan.”
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, several Bollywood celebrities have been invited to the festivities in Jamnagar. Some of them include Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
The three-day pre-wedding function was kickstarted on March 1.