Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram to share pictures from the pre-wedding. He was seen chilling with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at the event. Sharing the pictures with these two stars, he wrote, “Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket #SirChampion” Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a black ensemble which he had finished off with a chunky chain. Ranveer Singh was spotted in an all-white ensemble. While Bravo looked dapper in a white shirt and white trousers which he had paired with a striped coat.