IPL 2024, PBKS Vs SRH, Toss Update: Punjab Kings Opt To Field First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur for match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Punjab Kings have won the toss and chose to defend the total after bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
The first night game at this venue in Chandigarh. The pitch looks rock hard with a fair covering of grass on it. It does look like a high-scoring pit. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 70 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 72 metres. Not much dew is expected here so chasing the target may not be a bad option.
SRH's uncapped Indian batter Abhishek Sharma and destructive power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen are the backbone of their batting. Aiden Markram and Travis Head are also in sublime form. They have signed Vijaykanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the tournament.
Punjab Kings' opener batter Jonny Bairstow is yet to display his typical power-hitting. Shikhar Dhawan has been successful in giving a good start on most of the occasions. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's match-winning knock are two added positives for PBKS.