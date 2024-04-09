Cricket

IPL 2024, PBKS Vs SRH, Toss Update: Punjab Kings Opt To Field First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Advertisement

AP%20Photo%2FMahesh%20Kumar%20A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Punjab Kings are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur for match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings have won the toss and chose to defend the total after bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Playing XIs:

Wanindu Hasaranga - X/@OfficialSLC
IPL 2024: Blow For SRH As Sri Lankan Leggie Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Entire Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

The first night game at this venue in Chandigarh. The pitch looks rock hard with a fair covering of grass on it. It does look like a high-scoring pit. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 70 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 72 metres. Not much dew is expected here so chasing the target may not be a bad option.

SRH's uncapped Indian batter Abhishek Sharma and destructive power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen are the backbone of their batting. Aiden Markram and Travis Head are also in sublime form. They have signed Vijaykanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the tournament.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings' opener batter Jonny Bairstow is yet to display his typical power-hitting. Shikhar Dhawan has been successful in giving a good start on most of the occasions. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's match-winning knock are two added positives for PBKS.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him