Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Haris Leads PAK To Statement Win – Data Debrief

Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a resounding 93-run win against Oman at Dubai International Stadium, led by Muhammad Haris' explosive 66 runs

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 4
Pakistan celebrate their win over Oman at the Asia Cup 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan defeated Oman by 93 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 opener

  • Muhammad Haris scored 66 runs, guiding Pakistan to a total of 161

  • Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz contributed crucial runs

  • Pakistan's bowlers excelled, taking six wickets in five overs

Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign started with a bang after they thrashed Oman by 93 runs in their opening game in Group A. 

Muhammad Haris' 66 from 43 deliveries saw Pakistan set Oman a target of 161 for victory, but a flurry of brilliant bowling displays firmly stopped them in their tracks. 

Oman made a flying start after dismissing Saim Ayub (0) inside the first over, with Sahibzada Farhan's 29 steadying the ship before he was caught and bowled by Aamir Kaleem.

But Haris injected some impetus into Pakistan's innings, helping his team average nearly eight runs an over before Kaleem struck for the second of his three wickets.

Haris' dismissal sparked a barren spell with the bat as Salman Ali Agha (0) and Hassan Nawaz (nine) fell in quick succession, but Oman were unable to take full advantage. 

Fakhar Zaman (23) and Mohammad Nawaz (19) got Pakistan past the 150 mark, but they made a blistering start with the ball in hand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Oman openers Jatinder Singh (one) and Aamir Kaleem (13) fell victim to Saim Ayub (2-8) inside the first four overs, before Mohammad Nadeem (three) quickly followed. 

Related Content
Related Content

Sufyan Moqim and Faheem Ashraf both chipped in with wickets during a spell that saw six Oman wickets fall in just five overs, with Abrar Ahmed ensuring all of Pakistan's bowlers claimed a wicket after bowling out Shakeel Ahmad (10). 

Data Debrief: Pakistan produce statement win

In what was the first meeting between the two sides in T20Is, Pakistan laid down a marker in their quest to lift their first Asia Cup title in the shortest format. 

They fell short of recording the tournament's largest margin of victory by runs in the T20 format, posting the fourth-highest total, behind Afghanistan (94 against Hong Kong in 2025), India (101 against Afghanistan in 2022) and themselves (155 against Hong Kong in 2022). 

And they were led by Haris' impressive knock, with his score of 66, his third-best total in T20Is, behind the 107 he managed against Bangladesh and 95 against New Zealand. 

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

  3. India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

  4. Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  4. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  5. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Nepal Police Resume Duties In Kathmandu Valley After Gen-Z Protests Leave 34 Dead

  5. 10 Dead As Flood Rescue Boats Capsize In Punjab's Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar