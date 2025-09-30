Oman Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, 2nd T20I 2025: When, Where To Watch OMN Vs KUW Match On TV And Online

Oman host Kuwait in the 2nd T20I of a two-match series at Al Amerat
Oman already won the 1st T20I by five wickets
Toss, playing XIs, and live streaming details yet to be announced
Oman will look to wrap up the series against Kuwait in the 2nd and final T20I to be played on Tuesday, September 30 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. The hosts won the 1st game by 5 wickets.
Fielding first, Oman restricted Kuwait to 142/8 in 20 overs. Sufyan Mehmood (3/28) impressed with the ball for Oman as KUW batters floundered. Muhammad Umar was their top-scorer with 26 runs.
In reply, the hosts lost an early wicket in Aamir Kaleem but a steady knock from Mohammad Nadeem (36 not out) ensured that Oman did not falter in the run-chase and win by five wickets.
Oman vs Kuwait Squads
Oman Squad: Wasim Ali, Jatinder Singh(C), Aamir Kaleem, Muhammad Nadeem, Hasnain Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedara, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(WK), Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Imran Muhammed, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Yousuf(WK), Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan III
Kuwait Squad: Muhammad-Amin, Mohammed Aslam(C), Shiraz-Khan, Usman Ghani(WK), Meet Bhavsar, Ravija De De-Silva, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Ali Zaheer, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Nimish Lathif, Muhammad Umar, Anudeep Chenthamara, Muhammad Aqif Farooq
Oman vs Kuwait, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info
Broadcasters and digital streaming platforms for the Oman vs Kuwait T20I series are yet to be officially confirmed.