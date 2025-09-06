Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Toss Update, Playing XI's - All You Need To Know

Scotland currently sit on top of the eight-team standings with 29 points from 23 matches, having registered 13 wins, seven defeats, and three no results. Richie Berrington-led Scotland have showcased strong performances, backed by their balanced batting and disciplined bowling unit. On the other hand, Canada, led by Nicholas Kirton, are placed fifth with 20 points from as many games. Canada have managed nine wins so far but will need a big push if they want to remain in contention for a World Cup qualifier spot.