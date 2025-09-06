Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Toss Update, Playing XI's - All You Need To Know

Canada face table-toppers Scotland in the final clash of the King City leg of ICC World Cup League 2, with crucial points at stake in the race towards the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2Toss Update, Playing XIs live updates
Scotland lead the ICC World Cup League 2 table with 29 points, while Canada sit fifth with 20. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Scotland lead the ICC World Cup League 2 table with 29 points, while Canada sit fifth with 20.

  • In ODI head-to-heads, Scotland lead 8–4 over Canada, having won their most recent clash last month.

  • The match marks the final game of the King City tri-series, which also featured Namibia.

Hello and welcome to the live score coverage of Canada vs Scotland, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85 being played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A) in King City. The home side, Canada, will be eager to bounce back and consolidate their standing in the points table, while Scotland, with momentum on their side, eye another crucial win in their campaign. This much-anticipated clash closes out the King City tri-series leg, also featuring Namibia.

Scotland currently sit on top of the eight-team standings with 29 points from 23 matches, having registered 13 wins, seven defeats, and three no results. Richie Berrington-led Scotland have showcased strong performances, backed by their balanced batting and disciplined bowling unit. On the other hand, Canada, led by Nicholas Kirton, are placed fifth with 20 points from as many games. Canada have managed nine wins so far but will need a big push if they want to remain in contention for a World Cup qualifier spot.

The two sides share a competitive rivalry, with Scotland leading the ODI head-to-head 8-4 across 12 matches. The last encounter between these two was won convincingly by Scotland, who chased down the target with seven wickets in hand in a rain-affected game. With plenty of talent on both sides and qualification hopes on the line, fans can expect another thrilling contest today in King City.

Related Content
Related Content

Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Live Score

Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Squads

Canada Squad: Ali Nadeem, Dilpreet Bajwa, Pargat Singh, Mansab Gill, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Akhil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Yuvraj Samra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Jatinderpal Matharu, Harsh Thaker, and Ajayveer Hundal.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Charlie Tear (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, and Brad Wheal.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  4. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise