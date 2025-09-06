Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Toss Update, Playing XI's - All You Need To Know

Scotland lead the ICC World Cup League 2 table with 29 points, while Canada sit fifth with 20.
In ODI head-to-heads, Scotland lead 8–4 over Canada, having won their most recent clash last month.
The match marks the final game of the King City tri-series, which also featured Namibia.
Hello and welcome to the live score coverage of Canada vs Scotland, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85 being played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A) in King City. The home side, Canada, will be eager to bounce back and consolidate their standing in the points table, while Scotland, with momentum on their side, eye another crucial win in their campaign. This much-anticipated clash closes out the King City tri-series leg, also featuring Namibia.
Scotland currently sit on top of the eight-team standings with 29 points from 23 matches, having registered 13 wins, seven defeats, and three no results. Richie Berrington-led Scotland have showcased strong performances, backed by their balanced batting and disciplined bowling unit. On the other hand, Canada, led by Nicholas Kirton, are placed fifth with 20 points from as many games. Canada have managed nine wins so far but will need a big push if they want to remain in contention for a World Cup qualifier spot.
The two sides share a competitive rivalry, with Scotland leading the ODI head-to-head 8-4 across 12 matches. The last encounter between these two was won convincingly by Scotland, who chased down the target with seven wickets in hand in a rain-affected game. With plenty of talent on both sides and qualification hopes on the line, fans can expect another thrilling contest today in King City.
Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Live Score
Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Squads
Canada Squad: Ali Nadeem, Dilpreet Bajwa, Pargat Singh, Mansab Gill, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Akhil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Yuvraj Samra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Jatinderpal Matharu, Harsh Thaker, and Ajayveer Hundal.
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Charlie Tear (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, and Brad Wheal.