Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

Get Canada vs Scotland live in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 85 today. Full squads, head-to-head record, points table, and qualification stakes for the World Cup 2027

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
scotland cricket team against nepal X cricket scotland
Scotland national cricket team. Photo: X | Cricket Scotland
  • Canada take on Scotland in match 85

  • As things stand, Scotland lead the eight-team table with 29 points from 23 matches

  • The top four teams qualify for the 2027 World Cup Qualifier

Hosts Canada take on Scotland in the final match of the King City leg of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27) at Maple Leaf North-West Ground (A) on Saturday. Watch the Canada vs Scotland ODI cricket match live today.

As things stand, Scotland lead the eight-team table with 29 points from 23 matches -- 13 wins, seven losses, and three no results. They also have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.925. Canada are fifth with 20 points from an equal number of outings -- nine wins, 12 defeats, and two no results. They have an NRR of -0.209.

The King City leg, a tri-series also featuring Namibia, started on August 27, and today's clash marks the 85th match of the ICC CWC League 2.

Canada Vs Scotland ODI Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have played each other 12 times in 50-over cricket. Scotland lead Canada 8-4 in the head-to-head record.

Last month, in their most recent meeting, Scotland beat Canada by seven wickets in the rain-affected match to end a two-match losing run in this matchup.

Canada Vs Scotland Squads

Canada Squad: Ali Nadeem, Dilpreet Bajwa, Pargat Singh, Mansab Gill, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Akhil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Yuvraj Samra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Jatinderpal Matharu, Harsh Thaker, and Ajayveer Hundal.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Charlie Tear (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, and Brad Wheal.

What Is ICC Cricket World Cup League 2?

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–27) is a multi-year ODI competition for Associate nations. Eight teams are involved: Canada, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America. The league began in February 2024 and will run until December 2026, and all eight participating nations are given hosting rights.

The league itself features several tri-series legs, with each team playing a total of 36 matches. In each leg, three teams play six ODIs in a round-robin format. The current leg in King City is hosted by Canada and features Scotland and Namibia.

The top four teams at the end of the league will advance to the ICC World Cup Qualifier, while the teams from fifth to eighth will enter a playoff, where they will meet four teams from the Challenge League, to be represented by the top two teams in Groups A and B.

Canada Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Live Streaming Details

The Canada vs Namibia, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website and will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Published At:
