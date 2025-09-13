Cricket

England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Salt Masterclass Powers ENG To 146-Run Win

England produced one of the most explosive T20I batting displays in recent memory, smashing South Africa by 146 runs in the second match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on September 12. Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 141 off 60 balls – his highest T20I score – and Jos Buttler hammered 83 from 30 to help England post a record 304/2, the highest total ever by a full member nation in the format. South Africa’s chase collapsed at 158 all out in 16.1 overs, marking a record defeat for the Proteas, as Jofra Archer led England’s bowlers with 3-25. The win tied the series at 1-1, with the decider to be played in Nottingham.