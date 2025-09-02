Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

Punjab reels under severe floods that have claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands. Amid the crisis, cricket stars Shubman Gill and Harbhajan Singh speak out, urging resilience and rallying support for the affected families.

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill sends a heartfelt message calling for unity and resilience amid the crisis in his home state, Punjab which undergoes floods and devestation. Photo: X | Shubman Gill
  • Punjab’s unprecedented floods have caused more than 29 deaths and displaced over 2.5 lakh people across 12 districts.

  • Shubman Gill sends a heartfelt message calling for unity and resilience amid the crisis in his home state.

  • Harbhajan Singh pledges tangible rescue aid and calls for collective action while PM Modi assures Centre’s full assistance.

Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. With incessant rain swelling the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, over 2.5 lakh people have been impacted, and at least 29 lives have been lost in the tragedy sweeping the northern state.

The deluge has particularly battered 12 districts including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Fazilka, and Shubman Gill’s home district, Fazilka. Thousands have been evacuated to relief camps, with the National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, Air Force, and Border Security Force actively rescuing stranded residents. The government has warned that the situation could worsen in the coming days as the monsoon lingers.

Against this backdrop of devastation, Punjab’s most famous cricketing face, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, took to social media with an emotional message. Writing on the platform X, Gill expressed solidarity with those suffering and resilience in the face of catastrophe.

“Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we’ll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people,” wrote Gill, whose words struck a chord with millions across the nation.

Harbhajan Singh requests PM Modi

Former India spinner and Punjab MP Harbhajan Singh was on the ground visiting affected areas. He pledged to help accelerate relief efforts, saying, “I have been to affected areas myself. It’s a difficult time for all our people in Punjab. We are helping each other.” He also committed to providing 10 boats for rescue operations and urged others to lend support.

“I thank all the Jathebadhis and different organisations that are out there helping to rescue people. I have requested PM Modi to help us in this difficult time. We are the food bowls of India. Requesting more people to come forward to help. Punjab stand with everyone’s problem now. Show your support to Punjab and the people of Punjab.

Current Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday evening after returning from China, assuring full support from the Centre during this emergency.

The scale of destruction has been colossal. Over one thousand villages remain flooded, cropland worth hundreds of thousands of acres has been devastated, and in districts like Pathankot the death toll stands at six, with others missing.

Rescue operations continue round the clock, even as the India Meteorological Department issues fresh alerts for heavy rains. Officials remain vigilant, but the coming 48 hours will be critical for the flood-hit state.

