Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill sends a heartfelt message calling for unity and resilience amid the crisis in his home state, Punjab which undergoes floods and devestation. Photo: X | Shubman Gill

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill sends a heartfelt message calling for unity and resilience amid the crisis in his home state, Punjab which undergoes floods and devestation. Photo: X | Shubman Gill