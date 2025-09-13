Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century by 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

Yash Rathod scored 194 runs, missing a double century by just 6 in the Duleep Trophy 2025 final
The Central Zone batter was also the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy top scorer
His innings helped Central Zone dominate South Zone in the Bengaluru final
Yash Rathod, representing Central Zone, fell heartbreakingly short of a maiden double century in the Duleep Trophy Final 2025 against South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, on September 13, 2025. The left-handed batter, who has been in fine touch this season, scored a brilliant 194 runs before being bowled by Gurjapneet Singh. His knock was the reason for Central Zone’s first-innings score of 511, setting the tone for a dominant position in the contest.
Rathod’s innings featured confidence, with fluent strokeplay and partnerships that kept South Zone bowlers on the back foot. His most notable stand came alongside skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored 101, the pair adding 167 runs for the fourth wicket. Though Rathod missed out on a personal milestone, his innings ensured Central Zone held the upper hand in the summit clash.
Yash Rathod: The Rising Star from Nagpur
Born on 16 May 2000 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Yash Vijay Rathod is a 25-year-old cricketer representing Vidarbha in the domestic circuit. A left-handed middle-order batter and occasional slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Rathod first made his mark in age-group cricket, impressing in Under-19 tournaments for Vidarbha. His ability to build long innings, adapt to match situations, and play with calmness under pressure quickly drew attention.
Rathod has also represented India at junior levels, including the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, further sharpening his skills against quality opposition. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he was the tournament’s top run-scorer with 960 runs, including five centuries and three fifties, averaging over 50. These performances underlined his consistency and earned him a place in the Central Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy.
The Match So Far: Central Zone in Command
Central Zone’s dominance was not limited to Rathod’s innings alone. After dismissing South Zone for just 149 in the first innings, their batters piled on the runs to secure a hefty lead of 362 runs. Contributions from Patidar, Danish Malewar and Saransh Jain added depth to the innings, while Rathod’s knock provided the backbone.
Even in the ongoing second innings, South Zone have found themselves under pressure again after losing two wickets on 76 runs. As things stand, Central Zone look well placed to clinch the Duleep Trophy.