Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century by 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

Yash Rathod, representing Central Zone, fell heartbreakingly short of a maiden double century in the Duleep Trophy Final 2025 against South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, on September 13, 2025. The left-handed batter, who has been in fine touch this season, scored a brilliant 194 runs before being bowled by Gurjapneet Singh. His knock was the reason for Central Zone’s first-innings score of 511, setting the tone for a dominant position in the contest.