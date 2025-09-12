Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

Rajat Patidar’s century put Central Zone in command against South Zone
Yash Rathod supported with a brilliant hundred to extend the lead
Central Zone finished Day 2 on 384/5 (104) with a 235-run lead
Central Zone have seized the initiative on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2025 final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. South Zone were bundled out for just 149 in 63 overs as the spin twins, Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya, weaved their magic. Jain claimed 5 for 49, while Kartikeya took 4 for 53, together exposing South Zone’s vulnerability to quality spin. By stumps, Central Zone had already made 50 runs without loss, trailing by only 99, laying the foundation for a strong position.
Batting conditions looked fair, though the pitch offered turn, especially as the day wore on. South Zone’s top and middle order failed to cope with both variations and pressure. Tanmay Agarwal’s 31 was the highest score, and Salman Nizar’s 24 came in as South desperately tried to push past 150 but couldn’t. Central Zone’s openers, Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar, held their ground, seeing off the bowling challenge with discipline. Their 50-run stand to close the day gave their team breathing space and momentum.
Rajat Patidar Shines Bright
Captain Rajat Patidar made his mark not just with the bat but in the field as well. Early in South Zone’s innings, with a chance dropped at silly point, Patidar at gully dived full stretch to snatch the rebound and complete a spectacular catch to dismiss Salman Nizar, instantly one of the moments of the match.
On Day 2, Patidar turned up the heat. Walking in after Malewar’s dismissal, he led from the front. Playing with a mix of aggression and assurance, he brought up his century, his 15th first-class ton. The knock, comprising 12 fours and 2 sixes, off 115 balls, was pivotal in establishing a commanding lead. Paired with Yash Rathod in an important stand, Patidar’s innings swung the balance heavily in Central Zone’s favour.
Central Zone In Command As Final Takes Shape
Once South Zone were dismissed cheaply, Central Zone’s bowlers didn’t let up. The spin duo, plus tight lines from pace bowlers, meant South never got into a rhythm. By the close of Day 1, the match felt almost out of reach for South Zone.
Day 2 saw Central Zone extend their control with that partnership between Patidar and Rathod taking them safely past the deficit and into a 235-run lead. With South Zone staring down the barrel, needing early wickets on Day 3, Patidar’s captaincy & all-round leadership now loom large. All signs point to Central Zone pushing hard to bat them out or build a huge first-innings lead.