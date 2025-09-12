Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

Central Zone have seized the initiative on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2025 final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. South Zone were bundled out for just 149 in 63 overs as the spin twins, Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya, weaved their magic. Jain claimed 5 for 49, while Kartikeya took 4 for 53, together exposing South Zone’s vulnerability to quality spin. By stumps, Central Zone had already made 50 runs without loss, trailing by only 99, laying the foundation for a strong position.