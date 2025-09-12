Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Maoist encounters have surged in recent times, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterating the government’s aim to make India Naxal-free by March 31 next year. So far this year, 243 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 214 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, while 27 were gunned down in Gariaband, part of the Raipur division.