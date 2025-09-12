Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, police said. The encounter occurred in the southwestern region of the district, bordering Telangana, PTI reported.
According to a police official, a team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation when the gun battle took place. He said that once the firing stopped, the bodies of two Naxalites, along with weapons, including a .303 rifle and explosives were recovered from the encounter site.
The operation is still ongoing, with more details awaited.
Earlier on Thursday, ten Naxalites, including Central Committee Member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Modem Balakrishna were killed in an encounter in the state’s Gariaband district. Balakrishna carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.
Maoist encounters have surged in recent times, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterating the government’s aim to make India Naxal-free by March 31 next year. So far this year, 243 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 214 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, while 27 were gunned down in Gariaband, part of the Raipur division.
One of the largest anti-Naxal operations was also conducted earlier this year against Left-Wing Extremists in the Karregutta hills in Telangana, along the Chhattisgarh border. The offensive involved as many as 20,000 troops and was led by the CRPF in coordination with units of the Chhattisgarh Police.
Top Maoist leader and General Secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, was also among those killed in an encounter earlier this year. Basavaraju was reportedly killed in the Abujhmad forests and had a bounty of Rs 1 crore.
