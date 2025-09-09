Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Beyond his direct contributions, Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has reportedly activated his network of friends and well-wishers to boost relief efforts in Punjab, helping raise around INR 50 lakh

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab Floods 2025: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds
Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh is closely monitoring the flood situation in Punjab. Photo: X/Harbhajan Turbanator
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reportedly donated three steamer boats from his own pocket

  • Said to have bought three ambulances for smooth transfer of serious patients to nearby hospitals

  • Aam Aadmi Party MP closely monitoring flood situation in Punjab

Harbhajan Singh, former India off-spinner and current Rajya Sabha MP, has taken decisive steps to assist Punjab amid severe flooding. He has reportedly sanctioned eight steamer boats through his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund and supplemented these with three additional boats from his own pocket, bringing the total to 11.

“Harbhajan donated 11 steamer boats in all. Eight from his MPLAD fund and three more from his own pocket. Each boat cost around INR 4.5 to Rs 5.5 lakh. He has also bought three ambulances for smooth transfer of serious patients to nearby hospitals,” a PTI report quoted a source close to 'Bhajji' as saying.

Fundraising And Collective Support For Relief Operations

Beyond his direct contributions, Harbhajan has evidently activated his extensive network of friends and well-wishers to boost relief efforts. The report added that one sporting organisation donated INR 30 lakh in response to his appeal, while two close friends contributed INR 12 lakh and INR 6 lakh respectively.

In all, around INR 50 lakh has been raised, complementing ongoing distributions of essential supplies like food and medicine to affected families.

Ongoing Commitment And Broader Relief Context In Punjab

Representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, Harbhajan continues to closely monitor the flood situation and has assured that further assistance would be provided as and when needed.

Related Content
Related Content

Punjab is still enduring extensive waterlogging, with several districts impacted by heavy monsoon rains and breaches in river embankments that have displaced many residents and damaged crops. The state government and voluntary groups have been pressed into rescue and relief work.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  3. Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

  4. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'