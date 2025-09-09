Punjab Floods 2025: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reportedly donated three steamer boats from his own pocket
Harbhajan Singh, former India off-spinner and current Rajya Sabha MP, has taken decisive steps to assist Punjab amid severe flooding. He has reportedly sanctioned eight steamer boats through his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund and supplemented these with three additional boats from his own pocket, bringing the total to 11.
“Harbhajan donated 11 steamer boats in all. Eight from his MPLAD fund and three more from his own pocket. Each boat cost around INR 4.5 to Rs 5.5 lakh. He has also bought three ambulances for smooth transfer of serious patients to nearby hospitals,” a PTI report quoted a source close to 'Bhajji' as saying.
Fundraising And Collective Support For Relief Operations
Beyond his direct contributions, Harbhajan has evidently activated his extensive network of friends and well-wishers to boost relief efforts. The report added that one sporting organisation donated INR 30 lakh in response to his appeal, while two close friends contributed INR 12 lakh and INR 6 lakh respectively.
In all, around INR 50 lakh has been raised, complementing ongoing distributions of essential supplies like food and medicine to affected families.
Ongoing Commitment And Broader Relief Context In Punjab
Representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, Harbhajan continues to closely monitor the flood situation and has assured that further assistance would be provided as and when needed.
Punjab is still enduring extensive waterlogging, with several districts impacted by heavy monsoon rains and breaches in river embankments that have displaced many residents and damaged crops. The state government and voluntary groups have been pressed into rescue and relief work.
(With PTI inputs)