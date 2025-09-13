Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

Afghanistan's Taliban leader Anas Haqqani was speaking on a podcast
Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May
Kohli will represent India in the ODI format
Afghanistan's Taliban leader Anas Haqqani has shared his opinion on Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the latter's early retirement from Test cricket.
Speaking on a podcast hosted by Shubhankar Mishra, Haqqani expressed his admiration for Kohli's career and also cited the reasons behind the ace cricketer's decision to hang up his boots.
“I don’t know the reason behind Virat Kohli’s (Test) retirement. Very few people across the world are that special,” Haqqani remarked. “I would like him to play till 50. Maybe he was irritated by the media in India. He still had time.”
Haqqani's statement reflect Kohli's stature and image worldwide, be it politics or other category. Termed as the 'GOAT' of cricket by his fans, the 36-year-old announced his decision to retire from Tests in May.
As of now, Kohli will continue to represent India in ODI colours but there are still question marks about his selection given the BCCI selectors vying to pick youngsters.
Speaking of ODIs, India's next series is against Australia in October. The tour features three ODIs with the first ODI scheduled to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Oct 19. The series will see the return of Kohli and Rohit in the Indian fold.