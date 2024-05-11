Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan congratulates Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill on scoring 50 runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan congratulates Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill on scoring 50 runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki