IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians break four-match losing streak
Jasprit Bumrah scalps his maiden wicket of IPL 2026
Lalit Modi promised luxury watch for players creating iconic moments in IPL 2026
It was the 15th over the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Players just returned from a strategic time out. MI were struggling hard. After losing three wickets in the powerplay they dragged themselves somehow over the 100-run mark in the 14th over. Tilak Varma was batting under run a ball and Hardik Pandya had just joined him.
Prasidh Krishna, who conceded just 13 runs from his first two overs, including a wicket, was steaming in with the hopes of another one. The stadium was bubbling in the anticipation of a rash shot from the desperate batter. Something had to give. Tilak Varma was on strike.
It did. Prasidh went slower and fuller, Tilak shifted his weight on the front-foot and lofted the ball over the long-off. It was a much-needed six. But MI needed more.
Next ball, Prasidh goes shorter, Tilak moves across and ramps the ball over the empty fine leg region. As Prasidh returns for the third, he again attacks the long-off region, securing another boundary. Three boundaries in three ball. The momentum shifted.
Tilak went on to score an unbeaten 101 runs in 45 deliveries. His next 82 runs came in 23 deliveries. It included a massive 26-run over against Ashok Sharma, where Tilak collected five boundaries from the first five balls. He reached the three-figure mark by hitting the boundary skirtings yet again in the last ball of the 20th over.
In the last six overs, MI scored 96 runs and set a total of 199/5 on the board. A feat that looked almost impossible at the halfway stage of the innings after MI lost the toss and had to go in to bat first. MI had the belief instilled in them as they went into the innings break.
The belief reflected in the defence. The Titans were down to 40/3 in the powerplay and their innings got wrapped up on 100. Inspired bowling and fielding performance from MI gave them no chance and Hardik Pandya left the field with his head high and a smile on his face. They have finally broken the four-match losing streak.
With the win, MI get out from the bottom of the points table to the 7th position over Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With that, here is a look at some of the major IPL 2026 talking points in the past 24 hours.
Lalit Modi's Offers Rolex Watch Gift For Best Moment
A man of many moods, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi went viral on social media after promising to gift a limited-edition Rolex watch to any IPL player who can replicate an iconic moment similar to Argentine legend Diego Maradona’s famous warm-up routine.
Modi's post was a reaction to the well-known video of Maradona flamboyantly dancing and juggling the ball to the tune of "Live is Life" before a 1989 UEFA Cup match. Modi challenged the current IPL players to bring similar flair to the cricket field.
He had his conditions too. An IPL player must be caught on the sidelines or during a warm-up doing his rhythm to whatever music is playing in the stadium.
The promise of the prize was also big. A limited-edition Rolex that Modi claims will be the 'envy of others,' specifically tagging Hardik Pandya to suggest it could rival his famous watch collection.
Reminding fans of his penchant for extravagant gifts, he referenced Yuvraj Singh, to whom he famously gifted a luxury car (a Porsche) for hitting six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup.
The post has sparked significant chatter among fans, with many now keeping a close eye on the dugouts during matches to see which player might take up the 'Maradona challenge' for the ultimate luxury prize.
Pandya's "Hard Talk" Turns Tilak Varma And Match
As the Mumbai Indians cricketers entered the second strategic time out of their batting innings, TV cameras captured a highly animated Hardik Pandya engaging in a serious, hard talk with Tilak. While the exact words weren't picked up by the stump mics, the body language was clear: the captain was demanding more intent.
What followed the timeout was a masterclass in power-hitting. Tilak Varma completely shifted gears, transforming his innings from a liability into a historic performance.
Hardik later mentioned in the post-match presentation that Tilak has immense talent and didn't need technical advice, but rather a push to deliver what the group needed at that specific moment.
" I think the message… I realized, see, the kind of talent Tilak has, he really does not need to worry about a lot. So the only message I kept telling him was that you’re gonna just watch the ball and hit the ball irrespective of what, because I genuinely believe the kind of ball striking from his bat is something really special. It was about time that he kind of comes and delivers".
"And yeah, I think a couple of times I went so loud that I kind of got dizzy. So yeah, but it was much needed for the group. It was much needed for Tilak. It was much needed for Mumbai Indians. And as a captain as well, that kind of energy only changes things around".
Tilak Varma, who had been struggling for form with only 43 runs in his previous five outings, was low on confidence. Hardik, being the captain of the side, took the responsibility of the hard conversation and changed things for both Tilak and his side.
Photo Of The Day
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Naman Dhir showed a moment of athletic genius on field against Gujarat Titans. Washinton Sundar spotted a drag down from Mitchell Santner and rocked back to pull the ball towards mid-wicket.
Stationed near the boundary, Naman Dhir tracked the ball with intense focus. Just as the ball seemed out of reach, Dhir timed a perfect vertical leap. He fully extended his frame and plucked the ball out of the air with both hands. He landed with remarkable balance, keeping his feet inches away from the boundary cushions to complete a clean stunner that left the home crowd in stunned silence.
Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought
When Hardik Pandya handed Jasprit Bumrah the brand-new ball against Gujarat Titans, Bumrah was not only running in to dismiss the batter on strike. He was also battling the critics, who were pointing out him going wicketless for the first five matches and accusing him of playing through fitness issues.
Those got shattered on the first delivery of the innings. Sai Sudharsan's drive was not controlled, and the lofted ball found the cover point fielder. The scoreboard read GT 0/1 and with it, Bumrah broke an itching drought.
This breakthrough was a massive relief for both the player and the franchise, as Bumrah had been shockingly underperforming this season. His uncharacteristic figures across the five games—0/35, 0/21, 0/32, 0/35, and 0/41—had created concerns for Hardik Pandy and Mahela Jayawardene.
Critics like Irfan Pathan pointed to a noticeable drop in his average pace to around 130 kmph and an over-reliance on slower balls, while others questioned if a lingering niggle from the T20 World Cup was hampering his fitness.
With the wicket, 'Boom Boom' effectively silenced the doubters and proved he remains the bedrock of the Mumbai Indians' attack.
Quote Of The Day
Despite GT’s 99-run defeat, Kagiso Rabada was a standout performer, claiming 3/33 and initially putting MI on the back foot. When questioned about a particular delivery that the broadcast speed gun clocked at a blistering 154 kmph, Rabada broke into a grin, suggesting that the technology might have been feeling generous in the Ahmedabad heat.
He joked that while he felt he was bowling with good rhythm, the speed gun in the stadium seemed to have a mind of its own compared to the ones he’s used to.
"I think the secret is that they are ramping up the speed" Rabada said during the innings break when he was questioned about his increased pace.
He also added, "I am just glad that everything is working out. We know the game of cricket. I am glad that all the hard work's paying off. It's going my way a little bit, I am just glad it is. Bowling with the new ball, that's the period to attack. You need to stick to the simple stuff, aim at the top of off. That's the heart of bowling, just controlling the length and line. You will get rewarded".
Elsewhere: Dasun Shanaka Handed One-Year Ban By PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially imposed a one-year ban on Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The disciplinary action follows a controversial move where Shanaka withdrew from his PSL commitment to join the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
The ban stems from an unilateral withdrawal and a breach of contractual obligations.
Shanaka was originally picked by the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, during the PSL auction for approximately $27,000.
He withdrew his name from the PSL on March 21, 2026. Only a day later, it was announced that he had joined Rajasthan Royals as an injury replacement for England's Sam Curran for a significantly higher fee of $214,000.
The PCB concluded that the reasons cited by Shanaka for his withdrawal did not fall within the recognized grounds of their tripartite agreement and player registration terms.
The PCB stated that the ban was necessary to "uphold the integrity and exclusivity of the league."
Who won match 30 of IPL 2026?
Mumbai Indians won match 30 of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans.
Who won the Player of the Match award in the GT vs MI, IPL 2026 match?
Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match in the GT vs MI, IPL 2026 match for his unbeaten 45-ball 101.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 30 of IPL 2026?
Anshul Kamboj holds the Purple Cap after match 30 of IPL 2026 with 13 wickets, while Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 283 runs.