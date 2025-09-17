IND W Vs AUS W Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Preview, Head-To-Head, Squads – All You Need To Know

India face Australia in the second ODI on September 17, 2025, in Mullanpur, aiming for redemption after losing the series opener. Find out when and where to watch the IND W vs AUS W match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming, 2nd ODI 2025 Mullanpur
File phot oof India women cricket team batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India aim for redemption in the second ODI after losing the first match

  • The 2nd ODI takes place on September 17, 2025, in Mullanpur

  • Australia lead the ODI head-to-head record 47-10 against India

  • The first ODI saw India score 281 but Australia won by eight wickets

  • The IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI match will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

India women will take on Australia women in the second One-Day International match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). Watch the IND-W vs AUS-W cricket match live today.

As the countdown begins to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, every bilateral series carries the weight of preparation. The Australia women's tour of India serves as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup, starting September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

For India and Australia, this ODI series sets the stage not only to renew their storied rivalry but also to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming global showpiece.

India Women Vs Australia Women: What Happened In First ODI?

Batting first after winning the toss, India raced to 142/2 in 30.2 overs, powered by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64 off 96), Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57). However, the rest of the lineup couldn't capitalise on the solid start, with Richa Ghosh (25 off 20) and Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 16) settling for cameos. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 11 off 9.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia's chase began with a 45-run opening stand between skipper Alyssa Healy (27 off 33) and Phoebe Litchfield (88 off 80). Kranti Goud dismissed Healy in the 7th over, but Ellyse Perry added a steady 30 off 38 before retiring hurt.

Litchfield, the eventual Player of the Match, fell in the 27th over to Sneh Rana. Then an unbroken 116-run partnership between Beth Mooney (77 off 74) and Annabel Sutherland (54 off 51) sealed the deal.

Now, the second ODI in New Chandigarh arrives with the hosts seeking redemption, having suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the high-scoring opener, in which Australia chased down India's 281/7 in 44.1 overs for a facile eight-wicket win.

India Women vs Australia Women, ODI Head-To-Head Record

The ODI head-to-head tally in IND-W vs AUS-W encounters remains firmly in Australia’s favour. In the 57 previous meetings, Australia lead India 47-10, with their latest victory stretching the winning streak to eight matches. India's last victory over Australia came on September 26, 2021.

The current series wraps up on Saturday (September 30) with the third and final ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The two sides will next face off in the World Cup on October 12, 2025, in Visakhapatnam.

Pakistan and South Africa are also currently engaging in a three-match ODI series in Lahore. The visiting Proteas have won the first match by eight wickets. The 2nd and 3rd matches, also in Lahore, are scheduled for Friday and Monday. The two teams clash on October 21 in the World Cup.

IND W Vs AUS W 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI being played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali, Punjab. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match live?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.

India Women vs Australia Women Squads

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, and Sayali Satghare

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Darcie Brown, and Georgia Voll.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  2. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Tigers Keep Campaign Alive With 8-Run Win

  3. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

  4. Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

  5. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

  4. Assam Civil Services Officer Nupur Bora Arrested After Rs 2 Crore Seizure| Who Is Nupur Bora?

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Zelenskyy Calls for Joint European Air Defence After Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. UN Report Alleges Genocide in Gaza, Names Netanyahu and Israeli Officials

  5. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP