India aim for redemption in the second ODI after losing the first match
The 2nd ODI takes place on September 17, 2025, in Mullanpur
Australia lead the ODI head-to-head record 47-10 against India
The first ODI saw India score 281 but Australia won by eight wickets
The IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI match will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
India women will take on Australia women in the second One-Day International match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). Watch the IND-W vs AUS-W cricket match live today.
As the countdown begins to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, every bilateral series carries the weight of preparation. The Australia women's tour of India serves as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup, starting September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
For India and Australia, this ODI series sets the stage not only to renew their storied rivalry but also to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming global showpiece.
India Women Vs Australia Women: What Happened In First ODI?
Batting first after winning the toss, India raced to 142/2 in 30.2 overs, powered by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64 off 96), Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57). However, the rest of the lineup couldn't capitalise on the solid start, with Richa Ghosh (25 off 20) and Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 16) settling for cameos. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 11 off 9.
Australia's chase began with a 45-run opening stand between skipper Alyssa Healy (27 off 33) and Phoebe Litchfield (88 off 80). Kranti Goud dismissed Healy in the 7th over, but Ellyse Perry added a steady 30 off 38 before retiring hurt.
Litchfield, the eventual Player of the Match, fell in the 27th over to Sneh Rana. Then an unbroken 116-run partnership between Beth Mooney (77 off 74) and Annabel Sutherland (54 off 51) sealed the deal.
Now, the second ODI in New Chandigarh arrives with the hosts seeking redemption, having suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the high-scoring opener, in which Australia chased down India's 281/7 in 44.1 overs for a facile eight-wicket win.
India Women vs Australia Women, ODI Head-To-Head Record
The ODI head-to-head tally in IND-W vs AUS-W encounters remains firmly in Australia’s favour. In the 57 previous meetings, Australia lead India 47-10, with their latest victory stretching the winning streak to eight matches. India's last victory over Australia came on September 26, 2021.
The current series wraps up on Saturday (September 30) with the third and final ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The two sides will next face off in the World Cup on October 12, 2025, in Visakhapatnam.
Pakistan and South Africa are also currently engaging in a three-match ODI series in Lahore. The visiting Proteas have won the first match by eight wickets. The 2nd and 3rd matches, also in Lahore, are scheduled for Friday and Monday. The two teams clash on October 21 in the World Cup.
IND W Vs AUS W 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI being played?
The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali, Punjab. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match live?
The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.
India Women vs Australia Women Squads
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, and Sayali Satghare
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Darcie Brown, and Georgia Voll.