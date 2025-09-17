Batting first after winning the toss, India raced to 142/2 in 30.2 overs, powered by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64 off 96), Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57). However, the rest of the lineup couldn't capitalise on the solid start, with Richa Ghosh (25 off 20) and Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 16) settling for cameos. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 11 off 9.