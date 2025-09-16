India Women will face Australia Women in the 2nd ODI on September 17
India suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Australia in the first ODI
India dropped four catches in the first match against Australia
India's women's cricket team prepare to face Australia in the second ODI on Wednesday, September 17, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab. Following a big eight-wicket defeat in the opening encounter on Sunday, the Indian side will aim to level the series against Alyssa Healy's team with a stronger bowling and fielding performance, crucial for their ICC World Cup readiness.
India's Fielding Woes Persist
In the opening-day defeat, poor fielding once again plagued India, with four dropped catches allowing Australia to chase down 281 runs with ease. India's middle and lower-order batting also faltered. Spinners also lacked penetration in the first match. Only Sneh Rana claimed one Australian wicket; Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, and Radha Yadav did not take any. These areas demand immediate improvement for the second ODI.
Meanwhile, Australia appear to refine their preparations effectively, pursuing a record-extending eighth ODI World Cup title. India's team management knows that the Australian players are well-acquainted with Indian conditions. This familiarity stems from their participation in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and various bilateral series.
Australia's vice-captain, Tahlia McGrath, confirmed this advantage, stating players "have been quite lucky" to travel to India frequently. The initial loss should serve as a wake-up call for India, as any total near 300 runs is well within Australia's reach.
IND W Vs AUS W: Key Players And Full Squads
Australia boast experienced players such as Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry. Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland also play vital roles. All these cricketers scored heavily in the previous game. Ellyse Perry, however, remains a doubtful starter after retiring hurt on 30 runs in the first match.
India's middle-order, featuring Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma, must demonstrate greater batting resolve. They need to bat long and deep to post competitive totals. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana's 114-run opening partnership was a highlight, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted India’s 281 total was way below par against Australia. India anticipates a much-improved performance across all three departments on Wednesday.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Goud, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
(With PTI Inputs)