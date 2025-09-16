Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

The first match is being played on September 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan women have won the toss and have opted to bat first
Laura Wolvaardt captains South Africa, while Fatima Sana leads Pakistan
The South Africa Women’s cricket team are clashing against Pakistan Women's Cricket team in the 1st ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan enter the series full of confidence after an unbeaten run in the 2025 World Cup Qualifier, where they won all five matches under the leadership of Fatima Sana. The hosts will be eager to carry that momentum forward as they aim to assert dominance in their home conditions.
South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, arrive with mixed form this year, having secured only three wins from seven ODIs. The Proteas will be focused on regaining consistency and building match rhythm ahead of the World Cup. After this series, the teams will head to different destinations for further preparation, with South Africa traveling to India and Pakistan moving on to Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Women's ODI, Toss Update
Pakistan Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Women's ODI, Playing XIs
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Miane Smit, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
Full Squads:
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit