Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Check the toss update, playing XIs and when and where to watch the 1st Women's ODI match right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Womens ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Pakistan women's cricket team in a huddle. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The first match is being played on September 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium

  • Pakistan women have won the toss and have opted to bat first

  • Laura Wolvaardt captains South Africa, while Fatima Sana leads Pakistan

The South Africa Women’s cricket team are clashing against Pakistan Women's Cricket team in the 1st ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan enter the series full of confidence after an unbeaten run in the 2025 World Cup Qualifier, where they won all five matches under the leadership of Fatima Sana. The hosts will be eager to carry that momentum forward as they aim to assert dominance in their home conditions.

South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, arrive with mixed form this year, having secured only three wins from seven ODIs. The Proteas will be focused on regaining consistency and building match rhythm ahead of the World Cup. After this series, the teams will head to different destinations for further preparation, with South Africa traveling to India and Pakistan moving on to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Women's ODI, Toss Update

Pakistan Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Preview, Squads, Where To Watch - Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Preview, Squads, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Women's ODI, Playing XIs

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Miane Smit, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Full Squads:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  2. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  3. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  4. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

  5. Yuvraj Singh Summoned By ED In Betting App Money Laundering Case

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  3. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  2. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  3. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  4. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  5. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP