Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Preview, Squads, Where To Watch

South Africa Women play Pakistan in a three-match ODI series
The first match is set to be played on September 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium
Laura Wolvaardt captains South Africa, while Fatima Sana leads Pakistan
South Africa Women are set to kick off their ICC Women’s World Cup preparations with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan Women at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first match of the series is set to played on September 16.
Pakistan come into the contest brimming with confidence after a flawless run in the 2025 World Cup Qualifier, where they registered victories in all five games. With Fatima Sana leading the side, Pakistan will aim to carry that momentum into this home series.
South Africa, meanwhile, will be hoping to turn the tide after a patchy run this year, with just three wins from seven ODIs. Laura Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas, who will be focused on finding rhythm and building consistency ahead of the World Cup.
Following the conclusion of the series, the teams will take separate routes for their final preparations, South Africa heading to India, while Pakistan travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Talking about India, they are currently in action against Australia Women for a three-match ODI series. They have lost the first match and are looking to bounce back in the 2nd game.
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches - 28
South Africa won - 21
Pakistan won - 5
NR/Tie - 2
The numbers clearly shows that the African team has a clear edge on Pakistan and they would like to continue their dominance in thise series as well.
Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women 1st ODI – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women 1st ODI being played?
The Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match live?
The Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will be live-streamed on Sports Central & Sports TV YouTube across the world.
PAK-W Vs SA-W Full Squads
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase