Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Litchfield, Mooney Power Aussies To Eight-Wicket Win

Opener Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney struck excellent half-centuries in a dominant batting display as Australia beat India by eight wickets in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series in New Chandigarh on Sunday (September 14, 2025). Batting first, India posted a competitive 281 for seven but Australia rode on Litchfield's 80-ball 88 and Mooney's unbeaten 74-ball 77 to complete the task in 44.1 overs on a day when the Indians left a lot to be desired with their ground fielding and catching. Annabel Sutherland chipped in with an unbeaten 54 in 51 balls. Earlier, India were well-served by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64 off 96 balls), Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57) after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat in her 150th match in this format.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND W vs AUS W: 1st ODI
AUS W vs IND W: 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's Beth Mooney, second right, and Annabel Sutherland, right, celebrate after winning the first ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

2/17
Australia Women vs India Women
India Women vs Australia Women | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

3/17
AUS W vs IND W: 1st ODI
IND W vs AUS W: 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, right, celebrates her half century with Ellyse Perry during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

4/17
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI
Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

5/17
India Women vs Australia Women
Australia Women vs India Women | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

6/17
Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

7/17
Australia Women vs India Women
India Women vs Australia Women | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Radha Yadav plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

8/17
Australia India Womens Cricket
India Australia Women's Cricket | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

9/17
India Australia Womens Cricket
Australia India Women's Cricket | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

10/17
IND-W vs AUS-W
AUS-W vs IND-W | Photo; PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

11/17
AUS-W vs IND-W
IND-W vs AUS-W | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Harleen Deol celebrates her half century during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

12/17
India Women vs Australia Women
Australia Women vs India Women | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Harleen Deol plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

13/17
Australia Women vs India Women
India Women vs Australia Women | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Fans cheer during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

14/17
IND W vs AUS W: 1st ODI
AUS W vs IND W: 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana run between the wickets during the first ODI cricket match between India and Australia, in New Chandigarh, Punjab.

15/17
AUS W vs IND W: 1st ODI
IND W vs AUS W: 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Australia's Beth Mooney ties shoelaces of India's Pratika Rawal during the first ODI cricket match between India and Australia, in New Chandigarh, Punjab.

16/17
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI
Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Pratika Rawal plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh.

17/17
Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India and Australia, in New Chandigarh, Punjab.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Gets Two-in-Two; PAK Tottering On 64/6

  2. India Vs Australia Highlights, 1st Women's ODI Updates: AUS-W Win by 8 Wickets In Series Opener Against IND-W

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  4. England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In ENG vs SA Series Decider

  5. India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  2. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

  2. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  3. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  4. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions