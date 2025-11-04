Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big Hundred; Puducherry Grab 3 Points Against Delhi

Delhi's left-handed opening duo of Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan hit centuries and added a whopping 321 runs for the unbroken opening stand but it was of little consequence with Puducherry walking away with three points by virtue of their first-innings lead

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big Hundred
File photo of Yashasvi Jaiswal batting in the fifth Test between India and England. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 16th first-class hundred

  • Mumbai earn solitary point against Rajasthan

  • Hyderabad lead Group D with 10 points; Delhi placed fifth

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series against South Africa with his 16th first-class hundred that earned Mumbai a solitary point in their drawn group D Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan got three points courtesy their massive first innings lead of 363 runs after scoring 617 in their first essay riding on Deepak Hooda's magnificent 248.

Having scored only 254 in their first innings, Mumbai ended the third day's play at 89 for no loss in 22 overs.

They had to bat out the final day to save themselves from a humiliating innings defeat and Jaiswal, with a stylish 156 off 174 balls, ensured that players shook hands after the first two sessions.

Mumbai were 269 for 3 in 82 overs and it was virtually impossible for Rajasthan to get seven wickets on a placid track. On the final day, Rajasthan sent down 60 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 150 runs on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jaiswal's innings had 18 fours and a six, and he added 149 runs for the opening wicket with Musheer Khan (63 off 115 balls). He was also associated in a 67-run stand for the third wicket with veteran Siddhesh Lad (19 not out).

Related Content
Related Content

Former skipper Ajinkya Rahane was stumped trying to hit left-arm spinner Kukna Ajay Singh.

Delhi Get 1 Point Despite Rana, Sangwan Triple-Century Opening Stand

Delhi's left-handed opening duo of Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan hit centuries and added a whopping 321 runs for the unbroken opening stand but it was of little consequence with Puducherry walking away with three points by virtue of their first-innings lead.

Puducherry scored 481 in their first innings after Delhi managed 294 batting first.

Delhi have now failed to record outright wins in both their home games and are currently placed fifth in the group D table.

Hyderabad lead with 10 points while Mumbai with same number of points are placed second due to inferior net run rate. Rajasthan (9 points) and Jammu and Kashmir (8 points) are in third and fourth position respectively.

Having conceded a 187-run first innings lead, Delhi went into the final day with 76 for no loss and it was expected that they would draw the game unless there is a batting collapse.

Rana hit his maiden hundred (170 off 275 balls) with 17 fours and two sixes while the dogged Sangwan managed 122 off 213 balls with nine fours. He had missed out on a hundred in the first essay by one run and made amends in the second innings.

With 568 runs in three games, Sangwan is now on top of the batting charts with three half-centuries (including 99), one century and one double ton in six completed innings.

However, both Rana and Sangwan would concede that they got some freebies during the 58 overs on the day as non-regular bowlers like Aman Khan, Anand Bais and Paras Ratnaparkhe sent down a number of overs on a dead track.

Brief Scores

In Jaipur: Mumbai 254 and 269/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 156, Musheer Khan 63, Kukna Ajay Singh 2/61). Rajasthan 617. Points Rajasthan 3. Mumbai 1.

In New Delhi: Delhi 294 and 321/0 (Arpit Rana 170 no, Sanat Sangwan 122 no). Puducherry 481. Points Delhi 1. Puducherry 3.

In Raipur: Jammu and Kashmir 394. Chattisgarh 505/9 (Amandeep Khare 156, Aditya Sarwate 79, Vanshak Sharma 3/110). Points: Chattisgarh 3. J&K 1.

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 318 and 303. Hyderabad 278 and (target 344) 347/6 (Abhirath Reddy 175 not out, Rahul Radesh 66), Hyderabad won by 4 wickets. Points: HP 0. Hyderabad 6.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Fakhar, Saim Open In 264-Run Chase | PAK 12/0 (4)

  2. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  3. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big Hundred; Puducherry Grab 3 Points Against Delhi

  5. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  2. Supreme Court To Issue Directions On Plea For Transparency In Political Parties’ Rules

  3. Shivpal Singh Yadav Says SP Leaders Will Be Told To Unite Or Face Permanent Expulsion

  4. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  5. Head-on Collison Between Truck And Bus In Telangana; 20 Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release