Mary Sheffield Elected Detroit’s First Female Mayor After Win Over Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield makes history as voters choose her to lead the city, defeating pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. in a closely watched race.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mary Sheffield, Detroit mayor election 2025, Detroit City Council
A 12-year veteran of the city council, Sheffield was the first candidate to organise a campaign committee for the mayoralty two years ahead of the vote. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mary Sheffield elected Detroit’s first female mayor, defeating Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr.

  • Sheffield raised £2.8 million and led throughout the campaign.

  • She pledges to tackle housing, city services, and gun violence as Detroit faces fiscal strain.

Mary Sheffield has been elected mayor of Detroit, becoming the first woman to lead the city after defeating the Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr. in Tuesday’s election, according to calls by the Associated Press and CNN. According to USA Today, Sheffield celebrated at the MGM Grand Detroit with family, friends and supporters while Kinloch’s campaign gathered at the Garden Theatre.

A 12-year veteran of the city council, Sheffield was the first candidate to organise a campaign committee for the mayoralty two years ahead of the vote as Mayor Mike Duggan chose to run for governor as an independent rather than seek a fourth term. She won the August primary with 51% of the vote in a nine-way field; Kinloch received 17%.

Sheffield raised about $2.8 million during the cycle, drawing donations from political action committees, business leaders and other local figures. Kinloch’s campaign reported roughly $790,000 in contributions, largely from small individual donors plus some executives and members of his estimated 40,000-member Triumph Church. After the primary, Duggan endorsed Sheffield, USA Today reported.

Zohran Mamdani - | Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

BY Outlook News Desk

The contest remained relatively low-key until mid-October, when the candidates clashed in their first televised debate on WXYZ-TV. In the final week before the election the rhetoric intensified: from the pulpit Kinloch warned voters that Sheffield would represent “another stain on a city that 'just came from that dark cloud and history of corruption,'” and added, “if y'all let that woman become the next mayor, she goin' in under federal investigation.” Sheffield described Kinloch’s remarks as “desperate.”

Related Content
Related Content

Sheffield’s office confirmed she had a relationship in 2019 with Brian McKinney, CEO of Gayanga Co., a contractor that received $4.4 million in demolition contracts the council approved that year. USA Today reported the city’s ethics department issued a redacted opinion in April 2019 saying disclosure was not required because the ethics ordinance covers only financial, familial, spousal or domestic partnerships. McKinney’s company has been suspended from Detroit’s demolition programme amid allegations it filled sites with contaminated dirt from the Northland Mall redevelopment.

Kinloch faced scrutiny as well: reports emerged ahead of the August primary that he pleaded guilty to assault in 1993 after an incident involving his then-wife. He has acknowledged the episode, saying he has grown from it and uses the experience in his ministry to counsel others.

Several hundred people marched in downtown Chicago on Wednesday evening to protest the troop deployment. - File Photo; representational image
Trump Deploys National Guard To Chicago, Calls For Jailing Of Mayor And Governor

BY Outlook News Desk

Both campaigns relied on neighbourhood canvassing, church outreach, visits to senior homes, billboards and advertising to reach voters.

According to USA Today, Sheffield will take office as nearly $1 billion in pandemic relief funds are due to expire and President Donald Trump has signalled potential cuts to social service programmes Detroit depends on. “This machinery is about to get broken by the federal government,” Rip Rapson, CEO of the Kresge Foundation, warned in press coverage on the fiscal pressures facing the city.

Sheffield has said she intends to assemble an efficient leadership team and hire a Chief Growth Officer to diversify city revenue. Her agenda includes cutting property taxes for residents, building 44,000 affordable housing units, improving city services and expanding access to City Hall.

Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Democratic nomination for mayor - | gettyimages |
Trump Says Mamdani Could Win NYC Mayoral Race Unless Rivals Step Aside

BY Outlook News Desk

Both candidates pledged to address poverty and crime. Kinloch proposed building 10,000 affordable housing units and increasing community-led policing, at times calling for a larger federal role. Sheffield has emphasised continued funding for Community Violence Intervention programmes, creating an Office of Gun Violence Prevention and expanding community policing and mental-health resources.

(With inputs from USA Today)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rohit Paudel's Side Seek Revenge After Previous Loss

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  2. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  3. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  4. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

  5. Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release