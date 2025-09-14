India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India women face Australia women in 1st ODI in Mullanpur
India won the toss and opted to bat first
India chose to go with four spinners and only one pacer
India's women’s cricket team will face Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, September 14. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). India enter this contest on the back of strong recent form, hoping to validate their batting and bowling combinations ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
The Women in Blue will approach this ODI series following a period of strong performances. The team secured a series win against England and also triumphed in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which included South Africa.
India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI Toss Update
India women won the toss and elected to bat first.
India Vs Australia Playing XIs
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
Full Squads:
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott
India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI Live Streaming
The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.