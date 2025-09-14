India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Women's ODI: Check the toss update, playing XIs and when and where to watch this IND vs AUS 1st Women's ODI right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
India womens cricket team, BCCI Women Twitter photo
File photo of the India women's cricket team. Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India women face Australia women in 1st ODI in Mullanpur

  • India won the toss and opted to bat first

  • India chose to go with four spinners and only one pacer

India's women’s cricket team will face Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, September 14. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). India enter this contest on the back of strong recent form, hoping to validate their batting and bowling combinations ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

The Women in Blue will approach this ODI series following a period of strong performances. The team secured a series win against England and also triumphed in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which included South Africa.

India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI Toss Update

India women won the toss and elected to bat first.

India Vs Australia Playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Full Squads:

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: The India women's cricket team at Mullanpur ahead of the ODI match against Australia. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
IND-W Vs AUS-W Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch India Women In Action

India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI Live Streaming

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
×

