India Vs Australia Live Streaming 4th T20I: Mitchell Marsh Wins The Toss; IND Set To Bat First In Carrara

Mitch Marsh wins the toss and asks India to bat first
India remain unchanged while Australia make 4 changes in their playing XI
The series stands level at 1-1 after the opening 3 matches
Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and asked India to bat first in the Heritage Bank Stadium, Carrara for the 4th T20I of the series.
India Vs Australia, 4th T20I: Playing XIs
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Where To Watch India Vs Australia 4th T20I Live In India?
The match is broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
The 5-match T20I series is currently level at 1-1 and both the teams will hoping to win today and gain the lead in the series, heading into the 5th T20I on Saturday, November 8 at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (games 4-5), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.