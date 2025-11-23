IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Muthusamy, Verreynne Frustrate India As Proteas Reach 316/6 At Tea

South Africa reached 316/6 at tea, with Senuran Muthusamy unbeaten on 56 and Kyle Verreynne on 38, frustrating the Indian bowling attack



India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2 Lunch Report
South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)




  • India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Proteas 316/6 at tea; Muthusamy 56*, Verreynne 38*

  • Flat Barsapara pitch offered little help to India’s spinners

  • India’s main threat came from Bumrah, Siraj and Kuldeep, but the surface limited impact

Senuran Muthusamy showed his batting prowess while Kyle Verreynne was defiant in his approach as South Africa frustrated Indian bowling unit to reach 316 for six at tea on day two of the second Test.

Left-hander Muthusamy (56 batting off 131 balls) looked solid in defense en route his third Test fifty and also added unbroken 70 runs for the seventh wicket with keeper-batter Verreynne (38 batting, 94 balls), who played some edgy shots but then settled down nicely over the course of time.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score

The Proteas took heavy roller in the morning which indicates that initially it would play well and then quickly start crumbling by the start of the third day.

The Barsapara track became a quintessential 22 yards from the throwback era where it flattened out considerably making India's two finger spinners Washington Sundar (0/45 in 21 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/47 in 18 overs) look pedestrian through the second morning.

What became a problem for the finger spinners was lack of zip off the surface making it comfortable for the batters.

Muthusamy defended well on the front-foot and also played some flowing drives.

It is not known whether Indian team management and their data analyst had done any homework on Muthusamy, who as recently as second Test in the preceding series against Pakistan scored 89 not out in a winning cause and enjoys an average of 46 plus in the traditional format.

He did survive by going for DRS when he was adjudged leg before off Jadeja's bowling as the TV replays showed that the ball had touched the gloves.

The best chance for India after Verreynne and Muthusamy cautiously saw out Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's first spell was Kuldeep Yadav's variations on a slow and unresponsive deck.

But unlike first day, Kuldeep wasn't getting the drift in his first spell of five overs and Pant replaced him with Washington, who was rendered ineffective from the start.



