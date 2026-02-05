India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Men In Blue Ease To 30-Run Victory

Ishan Kishan’s rollicking half-century helped him seal his spot in the top order as India notched up a 30-run victory over South Africa in their only warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (February 4). Ishan smashed seven sixes and two fours as his 20-ball 53 underlined another dominant show from Indian batters, who racked up a massive 240 for five. The T20 World Cup defending champions then used as many as nine bowling options including three overs from Abhishek Sharma (2/32), restricting South Africa for 210 for seven.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's Corbin Bosch exchange greetings after the former's team won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match against South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav exchanges greetings with on-field umpires as captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, walks off after the team won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match against South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Jason Smith
South Africa's Jason Smith plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Ryan Rickelton
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammate Tilak Varma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Tilak varna
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Suryajkumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Warm-Up match IND vs SA-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

