IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Avoid IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Controversy Ahead Of Colombo Clash

Women's World Cup, INDW vs PAKW: Ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup game between India and Pakistan, a journalist was asked not to ask questions about the Asia Cup controversies between India and Pakistan at the pre-match press conference

India vs Pakistan have always courted controversies one way or the other and the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash is no different. Ahead of the IND-W vs PAK-W clash in Colombo on Sunday, the pre-match press conference took a heated turn when a Pakistan journalist's question was declined by the India media manager.

The journalist asked a question related to the Asia Cup and whether it could affect the women's teams to Indian bowling coach Avishkar Salvi. The journo added that he intended to ask to Harmanpreet Kaur but ended up asking Salvi instead.

“I had a question for the Indian captain, but since you’re here, I’ll ask you instead. We’ve seen that the women’s teams of both Pakistan and India share good camaraderie, at least leading up to this World Cup. So, do you think the bitterness from the Asia Cup might carry over to the women’s teams as well?” the journalist asked.

The India press manager immediately stepped in and stated that such questions won't be entertained.

“Hi, just a reminder — we said we wouldn’t be taking that first question, so let’s move on to the next one,” the media representative said.

India-Pakistan Asia Cup controversy

The IND vs PAK matches at the Asia Cup 2025 were overshadowed by the political and on-field controversies. After India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the final in Dubai, the team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his role as his country's Interior Minister and ACC President as a conflict of interest. Naqvi left the presentation with the trophy.

During India's Super Four match against Pakistan, Haris Rauf seemed to make provocative gestures whereas Sahibzada Farhan mimicked a gun-shot. The BCCI filed a complaint with the ICC, resulting in Rauf being fined whereas Farhan was let go with a warning.

Speaking of the women's team, India have an assailable 11-0 lead over Pakistan in he ODIs.

