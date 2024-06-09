Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Amir will be the two key match-ups that will decide the course of the India-Pakistan encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, feels ex-Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh. (Scorecard | Follow Live)
India face Pakistan in a much-awaited clash on Sunday, June 9 in New York and Yuvraj believes that the two match-ups will be key for both teams.
"I’m definitely looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big match ups. But at the end of the day, you have to use your mind," Yuvraj said.
"You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game,” he added.
Yuvraj also said that India have the better batting line-up but in the bowling department, it is the Pakistani team which will have the edge.
“I think we’re all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan have got some really fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side," said Yuvraj in a video released by ICC.
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Amir have both had their moments against India.
Afridi was the Player Of The Match in Pakistan's first and only win against India in World Cups. At the 2021 T20 World Cup, Afridi dismissed the Indian top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to star in his team's 10-wicket win over India.
Amir was the hero of the Champions Trophy 2017 final, arguably Pakistan's biggest win in recent history. He also picked the wickets of Indian top three of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the famous victory for Pakistan.