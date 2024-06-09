Shashi Tharoor To Watch 'India-Pakistan' Match On Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony Day

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to be watching an India-Pakistan cricket match as Narendra Modi takes oath for a record third term as India's Prime Minister. Tharoor, a newly re-elected member of Parliament, told reporters that he had not received an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to take place today. Follow LIVE Oath Ceremony Updates Here
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath at 7:15 pm local time. "I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I'll be watching the (India vs Pakistan) match," Tharoor told ANI news agency after a Congress parliamentary party meeting on Saturday.
The highly anticipated cricket match will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, USA, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time.
India and Pakistan are set to face off in a World Cup T-20 match, with India coming into the game after a decisive win against Ireland and Pakistan looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss against the US in their previous game.
Tharoor also commented on the guest list for the swearing-in ceremony, noting that India had invited its neighbouring countries, except for Pakistan.
“India has invited its neighbouring countries except Pakistan, which is sending a signal. That's a good tradition that was started in Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony. But this time there's one less. He has not invited Pakistan. So again, that also sends a signal," Tharoor said.
“It's good that at least the Maldives is at least making the effort to come here and speak. They have not been particularly friendly or receptive to our interests for some time now. This particular president is coming here for the first time. I am assuming that the visit will be taken advantage of for some meetings on the side as well," he added.
Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term today at 7:15 pm. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to the NDA Parliamentary Party leader at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of other dignitaries.
From Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wikremesinghe, the guest list for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony is inspired by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy". The heads of the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are also among those in the guest list.