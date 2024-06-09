The Winner Is The Constitution Of India

As the exit polls flashed on news channels projecting an overwhelming victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, it seemed the stage was set for Modi 3.0. However, as Modi takes the oath for his third term, the circumstances are markedly different. This time around, Modi finds himself in unfamiliar territory; "abki baar" it’s not quite “Modi sarkar.”
The saffron party fell short of the majority mark and faced setbacks in regions that had long been their strongholds, particularly in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, which proved to be the BJP’s Waterloo.
Due to the NDA's inability to secure 272 seats, allies TDP and JDU have gained significant bargaining power, emerging as the kingmakers in this election. After a decade, coalition politics is making a comeback, raising the crucial question of whether the Modi-led BJP will be able to sustain it. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc leaders who have decided to remain in the opposition for now seem to be waiting for “the appropriate time” to strike.
Whether the NDA or the INDIA bloc assumes power, Outlook's next issue celebrates democracy as the ultimate winner of the 2024 elections.