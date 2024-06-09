The Winner Is The Constitution Of India

Due to the NDA's inability to secure 272 seats, allies TDP and JDU have gained significant bargaining power, emerging as the kingmakers in this election. After a decade, coalition politics is making a comeback, raising the crucial question of whether the Modi-led BJP will be able to sustain it. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc leaders who have decided to remain in the opposition for now seem to be waiting for “the appropriate time” to strike.