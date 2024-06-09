Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's USA 'Upset' Confusion Tickles Many

Pakistan face a virtual do-or-die situation in Sunday's clash against arch-rivals India. A loss would severely jeopardize their chances of qualification for the Super 8s of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam file photo, AP
File photo of Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam. Photo: AP
info_icon

As the cricket world awaits the start of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, a Babar Azam clip from his post-match interaction after USA's stunning win has amused many. (Streaming | Key Battles | Key Stats)

United States' Super Over victory over Pakistan in match 11 of the ongoing World Cup is being widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. After the game, a reporter posed a question in that vein to Pak skipper Babar Azam, asking him if he would consider it an upset or whether USA outplayed their team in all departments.

United States' Saurabh Netravalkar, left, celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. - Photo: AP/PTI
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Indian-Origin Players In United States Of America National Team

BY PTI

Babar, apparently not comprehending the question clearly, replied saying he was upset with the result. "Yes, we are. I am upset. We are not playing good in all three departments. We are better than that."

He added: "In the bowling, we are not taking wickets in the first six overs. In the middle overs, if your spinner is not taking wickets, it puts pressure on us. After 10 overs, we made a comeback but I think the way they finished the game in the Super over, credit to US."

The unintentionally funny interaction notwithstanding, the task ahead of Pakistan is pretty serious. Babar's team is faced with a virtual do-or-die situation in Sunday's clash against arch-rivals India. A loss would severely jeopardize Pakistan's chances of qualification for the Super 8s.

Meanwhile, New York's weather forecast for Sunday is not entirely encouraging, and casts a slight shadow over the much-awaited encounter. As per Accuweather, there is a 51% chance of rain at 11am local time (8:30pm IST), that is just half an hour after the scheduled commencement of the match.

However, there is scope for extra time to be allotted in case of a rain delay, and fans are expecting a full 20-over contest.

