Babar Azam Targets Saeed Anwar’s ODI Record Ahead Of South Africa Series

Babar Azam enters the ODI series against South Africa chasing multiple records, including matching Saeed Anwar’s century tally, surpassing Imran Khan’s awards, and breaking into Pakistan’s top ten ODI run-scorers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Babar Azam Targets Saeed Anwar’s ODI Record Ahead Of South Africa Series
Babar Azam practices ahead of the BAN Tests. Photo: X/babarazam258
  • Pakistan begin the ODI series against South Africa after winning the T20Is 2-1

  • The first ODI is set to start on Tuesday with Shaheen Afridi leading the charge

  • The Men in Green aim to bounce back after a poor Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year

Pakistan will look to carry their winning rhythm into the ODI series against South Africa after a hard-fought 2-1 T20I triumph. The three-match series, beginning Tuesday, offers the team a chance to repair their dented 50-over reputation following a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year that forced leadership changes and tactical reassessments.

Among the players under the spotlight is Babar Azam, whose return to form in the T20I decider reminded everyone of his class. The upcoming ODIs, however, bring more than just team responsibility, they present an opportunity for Babar to inch closer to the record books.

A Century Away from History

The Pakistan star currently owns 19 ODI hundreds, leaving him one short of Saeed Anwar’s long-standing record of 20, the highest by any Pakistan batter. Babar has not reached triple figures since August 2023, and the South Africa series could finally end that wait. Remarkably, achieving it now would mean matching Anwar’s tally in far fewer games, underlining Babar’s incredible consistency in the modern era.

Babar Azam Eyeing More Personal Feats

Records don’t stop there. One more Player of the Match award would see Babar surpass Imran Khan, placing him joint-seventh among Pakistan’s most-celebrated performers across formats. And if he manages 273 runs in this ODI series, he’ll leapfrog Ijaz Ahmed into the top ten of Pakistan’s all-time ODI run-scorers.

Pakistan Vs South Africa ODI Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

