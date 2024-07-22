Indian women's cricket team are set to clash with Nepal in the last Group A match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 on Tuesday at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Both will be eyeing to book a seat in the semis with a victory. (More Cricket News)
India have four points in two matches whereas Nepal have just two points in as many matches. And Pakistan, who will play UAE on the same date, also have similar points as Pakistan women. Pakistan have a better net run rate. Hence, Nepal need to register a big win over India or hope that UAE beat Pakistan by a big margin.
India women have beaten Pakistan and UAE respectively in Group A matches. They also managed to post their highest team total in T20I cricket on Sunday against UAE women. India set a 202-run target for UAE women and halted them on 123/7 to win the match by 78 runs.
Nepal won their first group-stage match against UAE women but lost to Pakistan by nine wickets which affected their net run rate. Now, the Indu Barma-led Nepal team will have to go all guns blazing against the strong Indian side on Tuesday.
IND-W Vs NEP-W Full Squads:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, S Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana
Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Sabnam Rai, Dolly Bhatta, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee
Live Streaming And Broadcast Of India women vs Nepal women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
When and where is India women vs Nepal women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 10?
The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday, July 23 starting from 07:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India women vs Nepal women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 10 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the India women vs Nepal women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 10 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.