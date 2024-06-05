Cricket

India Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

India will lock horns with Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match 8 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday, June 5. Here are the key stats and much more details about the both sides

mohammad siraj twitter X @BCCI
Mohammad Siraj during the practice session ahead of the first match against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @BCCI
Indian cricket team will take on Ireland in match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. The Group A teams will face each other in T20 World Cup after 15 years. (Full Coverage | Streaming)

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will be eyeing to start their campaign with a win and keep their 100 per cent H2H record of win against Ireland secure. However, the Indian team still need to come up with a set playing XI.

Ireland's players are more or less defined and will give a strong fight to the Indian side when they take on the field on Wednesday. Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, one of them need to stay till the death overs and play a big knock.

Joshua Little and Mark Adair will be very helpful with the ball. Curtis Campher and George Dockrell will also chip in at times. India are a tough opponent to beat and Ireland must be hoping for a big upset in their campaign opener.

India Vs Ireland: Head To Head Record

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh in run-up during the practice session ahead of the fixture against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @BCCI
India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

India have played Ireland seven times in T20 internationals and has won all of the matches with a 100 per cent track record. Ireland are in search of their first win against India in T20Is.

India Vs Ireland: Highest Wicket-Takers

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be playing his first T20I World Cup match, has the most T20I wickets (96) for India whereas Ireland's Mark Adair has taken 119 wickets in 83 matches and of the cricketers in T20I cricket to take more than 100 international wickets.

India Vs Ireland: Top Scorers

Virat Kohli has made 4037 runs in 117 T20I matches and is at the top of the highest run-getter list for India. For Ireland, Paul Stirling is the leading run-scorer in the T20I grade. He has 3589 runs in 142 T20I matches.

India Vs Ireland: Best Bowling Figures

Deepak Chahar took six wickets conceding just seven runs against Bangladesh in Nagpur on 10 November 2019, which is by far the best performance of any Indian bowler in the shortest format of cricket. His bowling figure of 3.2-0-7-6 in the match also included a hat-trick. For Ireland, AR Cusack's bowling figure of 4-0-11-4 against West Indies is the best so far in T20I cricket.

Squads:

India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Ireland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.

