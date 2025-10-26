India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report: Check out the weather and pitch report from Navi Mumbai, where India will take on Bangladesh in match number 28 of the Women's World Cup 2025

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smriti Mandhana Hits 14th ODI Ton In Record Partnership With Pratika Rawal
Smriti Mandhana Hits 14th ODI Ton In Record Partnership With Pratika Rawal Photo: X/BCCIWomen
India face Bangladesh in their last league stage match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue will look to close the league phase on a high and a win against Bangladesh will surely help them gain confidence before their semi-finale tie against Australia on October 30.

Bangladesh, who sit at the bottom of the table with just 1 win in the tournament, will also hope to conclude their World Cup 2025 campaign with a victory.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to remain at 30 degree Celsius and there are 97% chances of rain in the afternoon when the match begins.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The pitch and conditions are perfect for a run-fest, but the game is under threat as the weekend forecast calls for rain, with a significant 75% chance of precipitation expected from Sunday morning onwards.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun

Published At:
