Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: 'Batting Comes Naturally To Me', Says Ashwin After Big Win At Chepauk

The 38-year-old said he is enjoying the experience of playing cricket, rather than focusing on the achievements. It was his 37th five-for in Test cricket

Indias Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. PTI Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after their win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

One of the key architects of India's victory in the series-opener, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he approaches the game with a bowler's mindset and batting comes to him naturally, adding that he is learning to compartmentalise the two aspects of the game. (Day 4 Highlights | More Cricket News)

Home hero Ashwin dished out a match-winning all-round performance with a century and a six-wicket haul to help India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

His hundred in the first essay came at a crucial juncture. With Ravindra Jadeja by his side, the duo put up a 199-run stand to help India recover from 144/6 to post 376.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Shines In India's 280-Run Win Over Bangladesh

BY Jagdish Yadav

"I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. Batting is something that comes naturally but I have focused my thoughts on batting. Over the last few years," Ashwin, who was adjudged the player of the match, said at the post-match presentation.

"I have tried to compartmentalise. It is a work in progress."

The 38-year-old said he is enjoying the experience of playing cricket, rather than focusing on the achievements. It was his 37th five-for in Test cricket.

"I am probably enjoying my play because of what I am doing not because of what I want to get out of it."

"It (the century) was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep. I've seen so many teammates do it in the past. It was a special inning, didn't sink in till day 2,"

In Bangladesh's second innings, the 38-year-old claimed three wickets on the third day and added two more on day four to complete his six-wicket haul (6/88).

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN: 'Test Cricket Is Where I Belong The Most', Believes Rishabh Pant After 280-Run Win

BY PTI

The performance was even more special because it came at his home ground.

"Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling. I've watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great," he added.

With the win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: 'Batting Comes Naturally To Me', Says Ashwin After Big Win At Chepauk
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin's Family Celebrate His Historic 37th Five-Wicket Haul In Chennai - Watch
  4. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS-W Bat First In Mackay
  5. IND Vs BAN 1st Test: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Lauds Ashwin And Pant After Big Win
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  3. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
  5. LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  2. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  3. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  4. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  5. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
World News
  1. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  4. Middle East: Israel Raids Al Jazeera's West Bank Office; Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate | Top Points
  5. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch