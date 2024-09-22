Cricket

IND Vs BAN: 'Test Cricket Is Where I Belong The Most', Believes Rishabh Pant After 280-Run Win

Playing in the manner that defines his batting, Rishabh Pant struck a fluent 109 off 128 balls, lacing his innings with 13 fours and four sixes

Indias Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill. PTI
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant on Sunday asserted that Test cricket is where "I belong the most" after marking his return to his favourite format with a sensational hundred against Bangladesh in Chennai. (Day 4 Highlights | More Cricket News)

Pant hit his sixth Test century, his first since returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December 2022, on the third day of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Thanks to hundreds by Pant and Shubman Gill, India set Bangladesh an improbable target of 515, but the visitors fell way short of the mark after being bowled out for 234 in their second innings at Chepauk.

"100 was special because I love playing in Chennai. After injury, I wanted to play all three formats and this was my first Test. Hope to get better every day," Pant said after India's 280-run win.

"It was emotional, I wanted to score each and every match which didn't happen but wanted to do well in Tests, which is where I belong the most. Being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else."

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Shines In India's 280-Run Win Over Bangladesh

BY Jagdish Yadav

Playing in the manner that defines his batting, Pant struck a fluent 109 off 128 balls, lacing his innings with 13 fours and four sixes. The keeper-batter added 167 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill (119 off 176 balls) and helped lift India from 67/3 to 287/4 declared in their second essay.

"I don't know what people say outside but I try to read the situation in my own way. When you are 30-3, you need to stitch a partnership. That's what Gill and I did.

"To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special," Pant said.

After Pant and Gill's exploits with the bat, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed the visitors with more than five sessions to spare.

First-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) did the bulk of the damage, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Indian Squad Unchanged For Second Test Match In Kanpur
  2. England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: AUS Thump ENG, Take 2-0 Lead In Series - In Pics
  3. IND Vs BAN: 'Test Cricket Is Where I Belong The Most', Believes Rishabh Pant After 280-Run Win
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: All-Round Ashwin Hands IND Massive 280-Run Win On Local Chepauk Soil
  5. Ghana Vs Malawi, T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier A Toss Update: GHA Field 1st Against MAL
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
  2. LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics
  3. WHU Vs CFC: Jackson's Brace Downs Hammers In London Derby - In Pics
  4. Serie A: Motta Impressed By Napoli's Courageous Showing After Juventus Draw
  5. Serie A: Fonseca Confident Despite Pressure Ahead Of Milan Derby
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  2. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  3. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  4. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  5. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
World News
  1. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  4. Middle East: Israel Raids Al Jazeera's West Bank Office; Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate | Top Points
  5. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch