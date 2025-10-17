India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

Kohli and Rohit broke a sweat in Perth nets, showing they’re ready for the ODI series
India vs Australia ODIs start Oct 19 in Perth, followed by Adelaide (Oct 23) and Sydney (Oct 25)
Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit as India's new ODI captain
The Indian Cricket Team is gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The first match of the series is scheduled to play in Perth on October 19, followed by the matches in Adelaide Oval and Sydney.
Meanwhile, ahead of the much-anticipated clash in perth, the senior Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma trained hard in nets. Both the former India captains batted for close to 30 minutes. Rohit was also seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after his time in the nets.
Post the net session, Kohli was seen having a chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel which was followed by a light moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh. The moments were captured in cameras and went viral as soon as the video was uploaded by BCCI on internet. The team also has a training session lined up on Friday and Saturday.
Watch the video here:
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Eye 2027 ODI World Cup
Both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests earlier this year and had called time on their India T20 career after winning the World Cup in Barbados last year. However, they decided to continue playing in the 50-over format, reportedly eying the 2027 ODI World Cup.
However, many believe that it could well be the last time that the two ODI greats play Down Under. Their participation in the 2027 World Cup is also not a given with a lot depending on their form and fitness at the time. However, new captain Shubman Gill has backed the two superstars given their wealth of experience.
India Vs Australia 2025, ODI Series: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann
With PTI Inputs...