IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Indian Batter Virat Kohli's Six Hits Steward At Perth - Watch

The Aussie players, including Nathan Lyon, rushed to check on the steward's condition with the hosts' team physio rushing on to conduct a concussion test

IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Virat Kohli plays a shot during India's second innings at Perth. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
The opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 saw a worrying incident take place on day 3 of India's second innings. Virat Kohli, who was playing on nicely, played a flashy cut shot off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the 101st over at Perth. (Day 3 Blog| Streaming | Full Coverage)

The ball sailed onto the boundary ropes for a maximum only to strike the steward who was placed there, causing concern amongst the Aussie players and Kohli himself. The 36-year-old was visibly shaken by the incident as the umpires halted play for the time being.

The Aussie players, including Nathan Lyon, rushed to check on the steward's condition with the hosts' team physio rushing on to conduct a concussion test.

Watch the video here:

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs between the wickets on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. - (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sunil Gavaskar To Bring Up His Maiden Hundred In Australia

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, the steward appeared to be okay after few checks, bringing a sense of calm amongst everyone in the ground including Kohli. At the time of the incident, Kohli was batting on 27 off 41 deliveries as India stretched their lead.

Speaking on the Test, India reached 359 for five in their second innings, taking a 405-run lead at tea on day 3 of the opening Test against Australia on Sunday.

Four wickets fell in an eventful second session but Kohli and Washington Sundar (14) remained firm during the breaks as India looked in commanding position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who completed his fourth Test hundred in the morning session, was caught by Steven Smith off Mitchell Marsh. He had 15 boundaries and three maximums in his 297-ball innings.

Brief Score At Tea:

India: 150 & 359 for 5 in 110 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 161, KL Rahul 77, Virat Kohli 40 batting; Josh Hazlewood 1/28, Mitchell Marsh 1/35, Nathan Lyon 1/58, Mitchell Starc 1/102) vs Australia: 104.

