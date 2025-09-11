Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds ‘Clinical’ India After Record Win Over UAE In Opener

Suryakumar Yadav called India’s nine-wicket win over UAE a “clinical performance,” crediting both bowlers and batters for their discipline.
Kuldeep Yadav’s triple strike in the ninth over triggered UAE’s collapse from 50/2 to 57 all out in 13.1 overs.
Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 30 off 16 set up a record chase, with India sealing victory inside five overs.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed India’s all-round performance after his side began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the UAE in Dubai.
India bundled the hosts out for just 57 in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in 4.5 overs, with 93 balls to spare — their biggest T20I win by balls remaining.
“Wanted to see how the wicket was playing (after electing to bowl first), it was the same in the second innings as well. Clinical performance from the boys. Wanted good energy and attitude in the field and that carried over into the batting,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.
The skipper praised India’s bowling attack for adapting to the conditions. “Recently, a lot of boys were here during the Champions Trophy. It (the pitch) looked good but it looked on the slower side. It is very hot here, so thought spinners might have a bit more dominance, but nice support shown by Hardik, Bumrah and Dube.”
Surya Praises Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma lit up the chase with a blazing 30 off 16 balls, and Suryakumar was effusive in his praise for the young opener.
“He is a phenomenal batter and that is the reason he is the world number one (batter) right now. He keeps the team first, irrespective of the score, and that is unbelievable from him. We all are excited, everyone wants to play a good game and we are really looking forward to it (the clash against Pakistan on September 14).”
Waseem Rues Batting Collapse
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem admitted his side were outplayed but promised a stronger fight in upcoming games. “We started well as a batting team but we lost wickets in a cluster, and that cost us the game. We can say that they (India) are a brilliant team and are bowling really well. They executed their plan for every batter.
"That is why they are the number one team. As a team, we have to come back stronger and we have to learn from these mistakes, and hopefully we can come back stronger.”
Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy provided the early breakthroughs before Kuldeep Yadav’s devastating ninth over swung the contest.
Magical Over Of Kuldeep Yadav
He dismissed Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik in quick succession, sparking a collapse of eight wickets for just seven runs. Kuldeep finished with 4 for 7, while Shivam Dube (3 for 4) polished off the tail.
India’s chase was swift and decisive, with Gill and Suryakumar finishing the job after Abhishek’s fireworks. The defending champions now face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 14), while UAE meet Oman on Monday in Abu Dhabi.