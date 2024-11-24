IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sunil Gavaskar To Bring Up His Maiden Hundred In Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century on the morning of day 3 of the first Test to help extend India's lead in the second innings at the Optus Stadium, Perth. (Day 3 Highlights | Streaming | Full Coverage)
The 22-year-old brought up his ton with a six off Josh Hazlewood in the 62nd over as the opening batter brought up his third ton of this calendar year.
Jaiswal's knock included eight fours and three maximums, along with KL Rahul, to take India to a comfortable position on the third day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
The century is Jaiswal’s third century in Test cricket, and with this achievement, he also enters the list of most sixes in a calendar year in Tests. Below is the updated list:
33 - Brendon McCullum (2014)
33 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (2024) *
26 - Ben Stokes (2022)
22 - Adam Gilchrist (2005)
22 - Virender Sehwag (2008)
After a modest total of 150 runs, India’s bowlers, led by current skipper (vc) Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, bowled Australia out for just 104. Now, in their second innings, India are making no mistakes like they did on the opening day.